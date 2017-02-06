Man Who Shot Police Officer Multiple Times At East Lake Courts Now Facing 30 Years To Life In Prison

Monday, February 6, 2017

A man who shot a Chattanooga Police officer numerous times at East Lake Courts in August 2015 is facing a lengthy federal prison sentence.

Celvin "Squeaky" Houston, who was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a weapon by a jury last October, has a recommended sentencing range of 30 years to life.

He is set to be sentenced on Thursday by Judge Sandy Mattice.

Houston in August 2015 pleaded guilty to the same charge. The earlier agreement was that Houston would serve seven years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He has been in jail since his arrest following the shooting March 12, 2013.

Attorney Amanda Dunn said many of the charges against Houston have been misdemeanors.

She said an aggravated assault conviction against him dates to 1995 when he was 21.

She said the new sentencing range "seriously over-represents the nature of his prior criminality."

A trial date was set after Houston decided to withdraw his guilty plea in the case involving the wounding of Chattanooga Police Officer William McMillan.

Houston also earlier agreed to plead guilty to attempted murder in Criminal Court. That term was to worked out by the district attorney's office and defense attorney Dunn, who is Houston's fifth lawyer. But it never has due to issues about transferring the case between federal and state courts.



Officer McMillan was shot multiple times in the thigh, buttock and groin areas, a police report said.

At the time of his arrest, Houston had two additional warrants from a prior incident for attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Houston has a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction in 2012 in state court for being in possession of a handgun with felony convictions. He got a two-year suspended sentence.

He got another two-year suspended sentence in 2004 when he was charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon.

The arrest report said Officer McMillan was responding to a call from an anonymous caller saying there were 30 people hanging out in the East Lake Housing area and they wanted them checked out.

As the officer walked up to the group, one of them pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officer, the report says.

During the investigation, officers learned that "Squeaky" was the person who shot the officer. Investigators found his cellphone at the scene.

They identified "Squeaky" as Celvin Houston and began to look for his associates, Alisha Houston and Moniek Johnson. They were brought to police headquarters.

Both said they had spoken with Houston and he told them that he "messed up by shooting an officer."