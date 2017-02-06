 Monday, February 6, 2017 47.7°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Man Who Shot Police Officer Multiple Times At East Lake Courts Now Facing 30 Years To Life In Prison

Monday, February 6, 2017

A man who shot a Chattanooga Police officer numerous times at East Lake Courts in August 2015 is facing a lengthy federal prison sentence.

Celvin "Squeaky" Houston, who was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a weapon by a jury last October, has a recommended sentencing range of 30 years to life.

He is set to be sentenced on Thursday by Judge Sandy Mattice.

Houston in August 2015 pleaded guilty to the same charge. The earlier agreement was that Houston would serve seven years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He has been in jail since his arrest following the shooting March 12, 2013.

Attorney Amanda Dunn said many of the charges against Houston have been misdemeanors.

She said an aggravated assault conviction against him dates to 1995 when he was 21.

She said the new sentencing range "seriously over-represents the nature of his prior criminality." 

A trial date was set after Houston decided to withdraw his guilty plea in the case involving the wounding of Chattanooga Police Officer William McMillan.

Houston also earlier agreed to plead guilty to attempted murder in Criminal Court. That term was to worked out by the district attorney's office and defense attorney Dunn, who is Houston's fifth lawyer. But it never has due to issues about transferring the case between federal and state courts.

Officer McMillan was shot multiple times in the thigh, buttock and groin areas, a police report said.

At the time of his arrest, Houston had two additional warrants from a prior incident for attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

 

Houston has a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction in 2012 in state court for being in possession of a handgun with felony convictions. He got a two-year suspended sentence.

He got another two-year suspended sentence in 2004 when he was charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon.

The arrest report said Officer McMillan was responding to a call from an anonymous caller saying there were 30 people hanging out in the East Lake Housing area and they wanted them checked out.

As the officer walked up to the group, one of them pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officer, the report says.

During the investigation, officers learned that "Squeaky" was the person who shot the officer. Investigators found his cellphone at the scene.

They identified "Squeaky" as Celvin Houston and began to look for his associates, Alisha Houston and Moniek Johnson. They were brought to police headquarters.

Both said they had spoken with Houston and he told them that he "messed up by shooting an officer."


February 6, 2017

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Accident On Bonny Oaks Drive

February 6, 2017

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda

February 6, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 30-Feb. 5


One person was killed, and another was injured in an accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Monday morning. Officials said the two-vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. Bonny Oaks was shut down ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report Jan. 30-Feb. 5: LEDBETTER  AMY  HEATHER     W/F     21        Officer ... (click for more)


Breaking News

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Accident On Bonny Oaks Drive

One person was killed, and another was injured in an accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Monday morning. Officials said the two-vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. Bonny Oaks was shut down at Jersey Pike, but was opened later. The injured driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (click for more)

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (2)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Go Pray With Byron’

My grandmother was Elizabeth McDonald and, in all the years we were growing up, “Mammaw” was the most Christian person and genuinely Godly woman I have ever known. One summer day in the mid-1990s, she called me out of the blue to say she’d been praying for a man named ‘Byron Beckwith’ and … well, that the Lord had put it on her heart to urge me to go see this man and tell him about ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Beats Cleveland For AAA State Duals Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The third time was the charm for the Bradley Bears. Cleveland had prevailed by a single point twice during the regular season, but when the chips were on the line and for the biggest prize here at the Class AAA State Duals wrestling tournament, the Bears won for the second straight year. It really wasn’t close as the Bears improved to 23-2 with the 35-24 ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Beats McCallie For D-II Duals Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Father Ryan always seems to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Such was the case this weekend as the Purple Irish won their second straight D-II State Duals wrestling title with a convincing 45-27 victory over McCallie. River Henry gave the Blue Tornado a 3-0 lead with a decision at 285 and Alex Whitworth made it 9-3 with a first-period pin ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors