Body Found In Suck Creek Monday Morning

Monday, February 6, 2017
Deputies are on scene investigating a body found in the river near the 2400 block of Suck Creek Road.
 
Detectives are arriving on scene and beginning to gather information.
 
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Here is the Walker County arrest report Jan. 30-Feb. 5: LEDBETTER  AMY  HEATHER     W/F     21        Officer ... (click for more)


1 Killed, 1 Injured In Accident On Bonny Oaks Drive

One person was killed, and another was injured in an accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Monday morning. Officials said the two-vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. Bonny Oaks was shut down at Jersey Pike, but was opened later. The injured driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (click for more)

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (2)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Go Pray With Byron’

My grandmother was Elizabeth McDonald and, in all the years we were growing up, “Mammaw” was the most Christian person and genuinely Godly woman I have ever known. One summer day in the mid-1990s, she called me out of the blue to say she’d been praying for a man named ‘Byron Beckwith’ and … well, that the Lord had put it on her heart to urge me to go see this man and tell him about ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Beats Cleveland For AAA State Duals Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The third time was the charm for the Bradley Bears. Cleveland had prevailed by a single point twice during the regular season, but when the chips were on the line and for the biggest prize here at the Class AAA State Duals wrestling tournament, the Bears won for the second straight year. It really wasn’t close as the Bears improved to 23-2 with the 35-24 ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Beats McCallie For D-II Duals Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Father Ryan always seems to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Such was the case this weekend as the Purple Irish won their second straight D-II State Duals wrestling title with a convincing 45-27 victory over McCallie. River Henry gave the Blue Tornado a 3-0 lead with a decision at 285 and Alex Whitworth made it 9-3 with a first-period pin ... (click for more)


