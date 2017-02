Monday, February 6, 2017

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts



II. Roll Call – City Manager

Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____,

Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____



III. Invocation –



IV. Pledge of Allegiance –



V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction:



A. January 17, 2017 Agenda Work Session



B. January 17, 2017 Commission Meeting



VI. Communication from the Mayor



VII. Commissioner’s Report



A. Vice Mayor Pierce



B. Commissioner Ed LeCompte



C. Commissioner Terry Pope



D. Commissioner Carol Rose



VIII. City Manager Report



PUBLIC HEARING

The Purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive citizen input in regard to proposed changes to the

Red Bank Zoning Ordinance in regard to outdoor storage of goods and amending the commercial

zoning district in regard to storage facilities.



IX. Unfinished Business –



A. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1143 – A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY

OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, TO AUTHORIZE THE FORMATION OF THE RED BANK

SCHOOL DISTRICT EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE



X. New Business



A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1081 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK,

TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAPS OF THIS CITY TO

REZONE PROPERTY AT 4708 DAYTON BOULEVARD FROM C-1 COMMERCIAL TO L-1

LIGHT MANUFACTURING, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS (FIRST

READING)



B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1082 - AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,

TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AS CODIFIED IN THE RED BANK CITY CODE AT

SECTION 14-404, C-2 COMMERCIAL ZONE (CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT), SECTION

404.03, OF THE RED BANK CITY CODE (FIRST READING)



C. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1142 – A RESOLUTION TO REPLACE IN ITS ENTIRETY CONTRACT

#C-1205 BETWEEN THE CITY OF RED BANK AND THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION FOR A TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT SIDEWALK

INSTALLATION GRANT TOTALING $551,785.00 FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS



D. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1147 – A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE PHASE II STORMWATER PERMIT NOTICE OF INTENT FOR THE HAMILTON COUNTY WATER QUALITY PROGRAM AND AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO SIGN ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS NECESSARY FOR THE SMALL MUNICIPAL SEPARATE STORM SEWER SYSTEMS PERMIT



E. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1148 – A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF EMERGENCY VEHICLE EQUIPMENT FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT



XI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)



XII. Adjournment