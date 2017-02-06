Michael Roberts, 47 Killed, Corey Davis, 37, Injured In Accident On Bonny Oaks Drive

Monday, February 6, 2017

One person was killed and another was injured in an accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Monday morning.

Officials said the two-vehicle accident happened around 1:30 a.m.

A Chevy Malibu, was traveling south on Jersey Pike, through the intersection. A Nissan Altima was traveling east on Bonny Oaks, through the intersection. The Malibu struck the driver side of the Altima, which then struck a guard railing.

Bonny Oaks was shut down at Jersey Pike for a lengthy time, but was opened later.



The injured driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.