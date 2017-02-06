 Monday, February 6, 2017 49.5°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Judge Keeps Bond Same For Now For Man Charged With Killing Son-In-Law; Says Proof Shows Slaying Was "Almost Execution-Style"

Monday, February 6, 2017
Glen Allen Donaldson in court
Glen Allen Donaldson in court

Saying the proof he has heard thus far shows that a man killed his son-in-law "almost execution-style," Judge Don Poole said for now he will keep the bond at $500,000 for Glen Allen Donaldson.

He said he would take another look at the bond next Monday when there is another hearing in the case involving the Dec. 29 death of Adam Levi in Ooltewah.

Attorney Jerry Summers called the bond "totally excessive," while prosecutor Cameron Williams said the facts point toward first-degree murder. He said bond is often well over $1 million in first-degree murder cases.

The prosecutor said the proof showed that the victim was shot in the back of the head as he was washing dishes at his home on Niles Terrace. He said powder burns at the wound showed it was at close range.

A 911 tape was played in which Donaldson calmly told a dispatcher he shot his son-in-law after "an altercation." He said he pulled a handgun from his pocket after he said the younger man pulled a knife and said he was going to cut him.

Prosecutor Williams said there was a knife in a dish drain by the sink, but he said it was covered up by a coffee pot lid.

Attorney Summers said Levi abused drugs, saying he obtained records showing him getting 1,080 pills from 13 different pharmacies. He was going through a divorce with Donaldson's daughter, Amanda.

Harold Donaldson, 86-year-old father of the defendant and a former city police captain over auto theft, said Amanda and her daughter, Olivia, now live with him and his wife.

He said she told him of one occasion when the couple was at the grave of their deceased son and Levi got out a marijuana cigarette. He said Amanda told him to stop smoking because the daughter had suffered a collapsed lung.

The witness said Amanda stated that Levi had thrown an item in the kitchen, but never said he had hit her with anything.

He said the only time he thought Levi might be on drugs was once when he came over and "wasn't normal." He said he told him and his wife that he had just gotten fired from his job. He said he did not smell anything, but "he just wasn't acting right."

The defendant's boss at T&T Produce said he was his best employee and he would welcome him back on the job.

He said Donaldson had discussed with him getting a gun carry permit.

It was testified that the woman who lives with Donaldson, Tina Sandridge, had bought him a gun for Christmas and that he bought another gun.

On the 911 tape, Donaldson was asked if the shooting victim was still alive. He said, "I doubt it."

Donaldson, 56, told the dispatcher, "I'm just sitting here waiting for the law to come."

Prosecutor Williams said Donaldson did not try to aid the victim. He said his first call was to his brother, Jerry Donaldson, at Rising Fawn, Ga. He said he drove three miles to a Regions Bank parking lot before calling 911.

Arguing that the bond should not be lowered, he said Donaldson would have to serve at least 52 years in prison before he is eligible for parole if convicted of first-degree murder. He said he would be facing 15-25 years for second-degree murder.

He has no prior criminal record. 


February 6, 2017

Dalton Police Arrest 2 Men After 2 Aggravated Assaults

February 6, 2017

New Plan Of Action Announced For Hamilton County School Buses

February 6, 2017

Michael Roberts, 47 Killed, Corey Davis, 37, Injured In Accident On Bonny Oaks Drive


The Dalton Police Department arrested Quentrell Patrick Shropshire, 28, of 1300 Autumn Court and Jonathan Aaron Sutton, 34, of 810 Beirut Place, on Sunday on charges related to a pair of aggravated ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Department of Education and Tennessee Highway Patrol announced a plan of action to ensure the safety of all Hamilton County school bus passengers.    The Tennessee ... (click for more)

One person was killed and another was injured in an accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Monday morning. Officials said the two-vehicle accident happened around 1:30 a.m.  A Chevy Malibu, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Dalton Police Arrest 2 Men After 2 Aggravated Assaults

The Dalton Police Department arrested Quentrell Patrick Shropshire, 28, of 1300 Autumn Court and Jonathan Aaron Sutton, 34, of 810 Beirut Place, on Sunday on charges related to a pair of aggravated assaults. The first incident happened at Sutton’s residence on Beirut Place on Dec. 11 , 2016. Sutton told investigators that while Shropshire was visiting, he took a gun that ... (click for more)

New Plan Of Action Announced For Hamilton County School Buses

Hamilton County Department of Education and Tennessee Highway Patrol announced a plan of action to ensure the safety of all Hamilton County school bus passengers.    The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Action Plan works cooperatively with its partners. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department will ride and follow Woodmore Elementary School ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Go Pray With Byron’

My grandmother was Elizabeth McDonald and, in all the years we were growing up, “Mammaw” was the most Christian person and genuinely Godly woman I have ever known. One summer day in the mid-1990s, she called me out of the blue to say she’d been praying for a man named ‘Byron Beckwith’ and … well, that the Lord had put it on her heart to urge me to go see this man and tell him about ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Beats Cleveland For AAA State Duals Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The third time was the charm for the Bradley Bears. Cleveland had prevailed by a single point twice during the regular season, but when the chips were on the line and for the biggest prize here at the Class AAA State Duals wrestling tournament, the Bears won for the second straight year. It really wasn’t close as the Bears improved to 23-2 with the 35-24 ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Beats McCallie For D-II Duals Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Father Ryan always seems to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Such was the case this weekend as the Purple Irish won their second straight D-II State Duals wrestling title with a convincing 45-27 victory over McCallie. River Henry gave the Blue Tornado a 3-0 lead with a decision at 285 and Alex Whitworth made it 9-3 with a first-period pin ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors