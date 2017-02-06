Judge Keeps Bond Same For Now For Man Charged With Killing Son-In-Law; Says Proof Shows Slaying Was "Almost Execution-Style"

Monday, February 6, 2017

Saying the proof he has heard thus far shows that a man killed his son-in-law "almost execution-style," Judge Don Poole said for now he will keep the bond at $500,000 for Glen Allen Donaldson.

He said he would take another look at the bond next Monday when there is another hearing in the case involving the Dec. 29 death of Adam Levi in Ooltewah.

Attorney Jerry Summers called the bond "totally excessive," while prosecutor Cameron Williams said the facts point toward first-degree murder. He said bond is often well over $1 million in first-degree murder cases.

The prosecutor said the proof showed that the victim was shot in the back of the head as he was washing dishes at his home on Niles Terrace. He said powder burns at the wound showed it was at close range.

A 911 tape was played in which Donaldson calmly told a dispatcher he shot his son-in-law after "an altercation." He said he pulled a handgun from his pocket after he said the younger man pulled a knife and said he was going to cut him.

Prosecutor Williams said there was a knife in a dish drain by the sink, but he said it was covered up by a coffee pot lid.

Attorney Summers said Levi abused drugs, saying he obtained records showing him getting 1,080 pills from 13 different pharmacies. He was going through a divorce with Donaldson's daughter, Amanda.

Harold Donaldson, 86-year-old father of the defendant and a former city police captain over auto theft, said Amanda and her daughter, Olivia, now live with him and his wife.

He said she told him of one occasion when the couple was at the grave of their deceased son and Levi got out a marijuana cigarette. He said Amanda told him to stop smoking because the daughter had suffered a collapsed lung.

The witness said Amanda stated that Levi had thrown an item in the kitchen, but never said he had hit her with anything.

He said the only time he thought Levi might be on drugs was once when he came over and "wasn't normal." He said he told him and his wife that he had just gotten fired from his job. He said he did not smell anything, but "he just wasn't acting right."

The defendant's boss at T&T Produce said he was his best employee and he would welcome him back on the job.

He said Donaldson had discussed with him getting a gun carry permit.

It was testified that the woman who lives with Donaldson, Tina Sandridge, had bought him a gun for Christmas and that he bought another gun.

On the 911 tape, Donaldson was asked if the shooting victim was still alive. He said, "I doubt it."

Donaldson, 56, told the dispatcher, "I'm just sitting here waiting for the law to come."

Prosecutor Williams said Donaldson did not try to aid the victim. He said his first call was to his brother, Jerry Donaldson, at Rising Fawn, Ga. He said he drove three miles to a Regions Bank parking lot before calling 911.

Arguing that the bond should not be lowered, he said Donaldson would have to serve at least 52 years in prison before he is eligible for parole if convicted of first-degree murder. He said he would be facing 15-25 years for second-degree murder.

He has no prior criminal record.