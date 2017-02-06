 Monday, February 6, 2017 49.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Law Enforcement To Monitor Hamilton County School Buses To Enhance Safety

Monday, February 6, 2017
- photo by John Shackleford

Hamilton County Department of Education and Tennessee Highway Patrol announced a plan of action "to ensure the safety of all Hamilton County school bus passengers."

 

Officials said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department will ride and follow Woodmore Elementary School bus routes. Additionally, they will patrol other random routes in Hamilton County for the remainder of the school year as manpower allows.

 

 

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly said he is thankful for the extra support. He said, “The safety and well-being of our students is always our number one priority. We are so appreciative our partners in law enforcement are just as committed to the safety of our students.” 

 

Troopers with the THP will concentrate initially on the Woodmore route, with CPD officers and Hamilton County Sheriff deputies riding and/or following other Hamilton County school bus routes as schedules and personnel allow. During the months of March, April, and May, THP troopers, CPD officers and sheriff deputies will continue to either follow or ride Hamilton County school buses, including Woodmore routes. This action will continue through the end of year. 

 

The action plan will be evaluated on a weekly basis by administration officials. 

 

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office, and Chattanooga Police Department personnel for working to keep every child in Hamilton County safe,” said Dr. Kelly. 


Body Discovered At Bottom Of Cliff At Grundy State Natural Area

A body was discovered off the side of a cliff at the Grundy Forest State Natural Area in Grundy County. The body was found off a hiking trail around 2 p.m. Rescue people were brought in to bring up the body. It was found about three miles into the natural area. (click for more)

Benson Says Rise In District 9 Homicides Is "Appalling"

City Council Candidate Pat Benson Jr. on Monday called the rise in homicides in District 9 "appalling."   In releasing a data sheet, he said, “That’s the only word I can use to describe the findings. These aren’t statistics, these are lives. These are lives that are sacred and need to be remembered.”   He said there were 22 homicides in District 9 from 2013-2016, ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Go Pray With Byron’

My grandmother was Elizabeth McDonald and, in all the years we were growing up, “Mammaw” was the most Christian person and genuinely Godly woman I have ever known. One summer day in the mid-1990s, she called me out of the blue to say she’d been praying for a man named ‘Byron Beckwith’ and … well, that the Lord had put it on her heart to urge me to go see this man and tell him about ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes Beat Lady 'Canes 69-38 For Sixth Straight 5-3A Title

(Story will be updated) Bradley Central’s top-ranked Bearettes overcame a sub-par first half, found their groove with a 12-0 run starting the third quarter and went on to trounce East Hamilton 69-38 Monday night to clinch their sixth straight District 5-3A regular-season championship. The Bearettes (25-0, 11-0) scratched and clawed their way to a 25-23 lead at halftime. ... (click for more)

Copeland, Bradley Knock 'Canes Out Of Top Spot In 5-3A

(Story will be updated) Cole Copeland was too much for East Hamilton’s Hurricanes on Monday. The Bradley Central senior scored a game-high 36 points and spurred a second-quarter outburst with three 3-pointers and a three-point free-throw opportunity and led the Bears to a 72-59 victory that knocked the Hurricanes out of a chance to share the regular-season title with ... (click for more)


