Law Enforcement To Monitor Hamilton County School Buses To Enhance Safety

Monday, February 6, 2017

Hamilton County Department of Education and Tennessee Highway Patrol announced a plan of action "to ensure the safety of all Hamilton County school bus passengers."



Officials said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department will ride and follow Woodmore Elementary School bus routes. Additionally, they will patrol other random routes in Hamilton County for the remainder of the school year as manpower allows.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly said he is thankful for the extra support. He said, “The safety and well-being of our students is always our number one priority. We are so appreciative our partners in law enforcement are just as committed to the safety of our students.”

Troopers with the THP will concentrate initially on the Woodmore route, with CPD officers and Hamilton County Sheriff deputies riding and/or following other Hamilton County school bus routes as schedules and personnel allow. During the months of March, April, and May, THP troopers, CPD officers and sheriff deputies will continue to either follow or ride Hamilton County school buses, including Woodmore routes. This action will continue through the end of year.

The action plan will be evaluated on a weekly basis by administration officials.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office, and Chattanooga Police Department personnel for working to keep every child in Hamilton County safe,” said Dr. Kelly.