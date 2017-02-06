 Monday, February 6, 2017 49.5°F   rain   Light Rain

New Plan Of Action Announced For Hamilton County School Buses

Monday, February 6, 2017
- photo by John Shackleford

Hamilton County Department of Education and Tennessee Highway Patrol announced a plan of action to ensure the safety of all Hamilton County school bus passengers. 

 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Action Plan works cooperatively with its partners. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department will ride and follow Woodmore Elementary School bus routes.

Additionally, they will patrol other random routes in Hamilton County for the remainder of the school year, as manpower allows. 

 

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly said he is thankful for the extra support. He said, “The safety and well-being of our students is always our number one priority. We are so appreciative our partners in law enforcement are just as committed to the safety of our students.” 

 

Troopers with the T.H.P. will concentrate initially on the Woodmore route, with CPD officers and H.C.S.O. deputies riding and/or following other Hamilton County school bus routes as schedules and personnel allow. During the months of March, April, and May, THP troopers, CPD officers and H.C.S.O. will continue to either follow or ride Hamilton County school buses, including Woodmore routes. This action will continue through the end of year. 

 

The action plan will be evaluated on a weekly basis by administration officials. 

 

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office, and Chattanooga Police Department personnel for working to keep every child in Hamilton County safe,” said Dr. Kelly. 


The Dalton Police Department arrested Quentrell Patrick Shropshire, 28, of 1300 Autumn Court and Jonathan Aaron Sutton, 34, of 810 Beirut Place, on Sunday on charges related to a pair of aggravated ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Department of Education and Tennessee Highway Patrol announced a plan of action to ensure the safety of all Hamilton County school bus passengers.    The Tennessee ... (click for more)

One person was killed and another was injured in an accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Monday morning. Officials said the two-vehicle accident happened around 1:30 a.m.  A Chevy Malibu, ... (click for more)


The Dalton Police Department arrested Quentrell Patrick Shropshire, 28, of 1300 Autumn Court and Jonathan Aaron Sutton, 34, of 810 Beirut Place, on Sunday on charges related to a pair of aggravated assaults. The first incident happened at Sutton’s residence on Beirut Place on Dec. 11 , 2016. Sutton told investigators that while Shropshire was visiting, he took a gun that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Department of Education and Tennessee Highway Patrol announced a plan of action to ensure the safety of all Hamilton County school bus passengers.    The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Action Plan works cooperatively with its partners. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department will ride and follow Woodmore Elementary School ... (click for more)

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Go Pray With Byron’

My grandmother was Elizabeth McDonald and, in all the years we were growing up, “Mammaw” was the most Christian person and genuinely Godly woman I have ever known. One summer day in the mid-1990s, she called me out of the blue to say she’d been praying for a man named ‘Byron Beckwith’ and … well, that the Lord had put it on her heart to urge me to go see this man and tell him about ... (click for more)

Bradley Beats Cleveland For AAA State Duals Mat Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The third time was the charm for the Bradley Bears. Cleveland had prevailed by a single point twice during the regular season, but when the chips were on the line and for the biggest prize here at the Class AAA State Duals wrestling tournament, the Bears won for the second straight year. It really wasn’t close as the Bears improved to 23-2 with the 35-24 ... (click for more)

Father Ryan Beats McCallie For D-II Duals Title

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Father Ryan always seems to rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Such was the case this weekend as the Purple Irish won their second straight D-II State Duals wrestling title with a convincing 45-27 victory over McCallie. River Henry gave the Blue Tornado a 3-0 lead with a decision at 285 and Alex Whitworth made it 9-3 with a first-period pin ... (click for more)


