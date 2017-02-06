Dalton Police Arrest 2 Men After 2 Aggravated Assaults

Monday, February 6, 2017

The Dalton Police Department arrested Quentrell Patrick Shropshire, 28, of 1300 Autumn Court and Jonathan Aaron Sutton, 34, of 810 Beirut Place, on Sunday on charges related to a pair of aggravated assaults.

The first incident happened at Sutton’s residence on Beirut Place on Dec. 11, 2016. Sutton told investigators that while Shropshire was visiting, he took a gun that belonged to Sutton and started to beat Sutton with it. When Sutton’s girlfriend Cassie Pedigo woke up and came out to see what the disturbance was about, Shropshire then beat Pedigo with the gun as well. Shropshire then stole the couple’s 2014 Hyundai Elantra and fled the scene. Neighbors called police to the scene and responding officers found Sutton and his girlfriend bloodied from the attack. The stolen vehicle was discovered abandoned two days later and returned to the owners. Investigators obtained warrants for Shropshire’s arrest on charges of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated battery and false imprisonment.



On Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Elm Street and Matilda Street to a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed out a Kia Soul that was attempting to turn around in a parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and found Cassie Pedigo in the passenger seat and Jonathan Sutton in the back seat. Pedigo told officers that Sutton had a gun, and officers recovered a handgun from the vehicle. Witnesses at the scene told responding officers that they saw Sutton get out of the Kia Soul and chase a man later identified as Quentrell Shropshire on foot while firing a gun at him after Shropshire got out of a white van.

Shropshire was located a short time later after a search of the area and charged on his warrants. Sutton was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm near a public street, discharing a firearm on the property of another, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.



These incidents are being investigated and further charges are possible.

