Alexander Backs Plan For Congress To Use A 2-Year Budget Process

Monday, February 6, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander said Monday he backs a plan for Congress to have a two-year budget process.

He said, “Two-year, or biennial budgeting, would require Congress to use the first year to pass a two-year budget and the appropriations bills and use the second year to conduct oversight and take a good look at what federal programs are working and what ones are not. If we spent every other year drawing up a budget and our appropriations bills, and then, in the second year, going back through rules, laws, and regulations already on the books, I think we would have a strong force for fewer rules, fewer regulations, and fewer laws. And also more effective spending.”

Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., reintroduced legislation that they said would shake up the way Congress budgets federal tax dollars and allow for greater oversight of government spending. The legislation would convert Congress’ annual appropriations process to a two-year budget cycle.

The Biennial Budgeting and Appropriations Act, S.306, would force Congress to become a better steward of the taxpayers’ money by moving the federal government to a two-year budget cycle, with one year for appropriating federal dollars and the other year devoted to oversight of federal programs, it was stated.

“Senator Shaheen and I are joining together again to change the way Washington handles its broken budget system,” said Senator Isakson. “Voters spoke out in November and they want a change in the way Washington does business. They want Congress to get a handle on the national debt. It’s time that Washington does what every American family has to do: Sit down and figure out what’s working and what isn’t and set spending priorities. This system would increase oversight and reduce wasteful spending, making our federal government more efficient and more accountable to taxpayers.”