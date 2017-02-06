 Monday, February 6, 2017 49.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Alexander Backs Plan For Congress To Use A 2-Year Budget Process

Monday, February 6, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander said Monday he backs a plan for Congress to have a two-year budget process.

He said, “Two-year, or biennial budgeting, would require Congress to use the first year to pass a two-year budget and the appropriations bills and use the second year to conduct oversight and take a good look at what federal programs are working and what ones are not.  If we spent every other year drawing up a budget and our appropriations bills, and then, in the second year, going back through rules, laws, and regulations already on the books, I think we would have a strong force for fewer rules, fewer regulations, and fewer laws. And also more effective spending.”

Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., reintroduced legislation that they said would shake up the way Congress budgets federal tax dollars and allow for greater oversight of government spending. The legislation would convert Congress’ annual appropriations process to a two-year budget cycle.

The Biennial Budgeting and Appropriations Act, S.306, would force Congress to become a better steward of the taxpayers’ money by moving the federal government to a two-year budget cycle, with one year for appropriating federal dollars and the other year devoted to oversight of federal programs, it was stated.

“Senator Shaheen and I are joining together again to change the way Washington handles its broken budget system,” said Senator Isakson. “Voters spoke out in November and they want a change in the way Washington does business. They want Congress to get a handle on the national debt. It’s time that Washington does what every American family has to do: Sit down and figure out what’s working and what isn’t and set spending priorities. This system would increase oversight and reduce wasteful spending, making our federal government more efficient and more accountable to taxpayers.”


Body Discovered At Bottom Of Cliff At Grundy State Natural Area

Benson Says Rise In District 9 Homicides Is "Appalling"

Alexander Backs Plan For Congress To Use A 2-Year Budget Process


A body was discovered off the side of a cliff at the Grundy Forest State Natural Area in Grundy County. The body was found off a hiking trail around 2 p.m. Rescue people were brought in to bring up the body. It was found about three miles into the natural area.

City Council Candidate Pat Benson Jr. on Monday called the rise in homicides in District 9 "appalling."   In releasing a data sheet, he said, "That's the only word I can use to describe the findings. These aren't statistics, these are lives. These are lives that are sacred and need to be remembered."   He said there were 22 homicides in District 9 from 2013-2016,

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Go Pray With Byron’

My grandmother was Elizabeth McDonald and, in all the years we were growing up, “Mammaw” was the most Christian person and genuinely Godly woman I have ever known. One summer day in the mid-1990s, she called me out of the blue to say she’d been praying for a man named ‘Byron Beckwith’ and … well, that the Lord had put it on her heart to urge me to go see this man and tell him about ... (click for more)

Bearettes Beat Lady 'Canes 69-38 For Sixth Straight 5-3A Title

(Story will be updated) Bradley Central’s top-ranked Bearettes overcame a sub-par first half, found their groove with a 12-0 run starting the third quarter and went on to trounce East Hamilton 69-38 Monday night to clinch their sixth straight District 5-3A regular-season championship. The Bearettes (25-0, 11-0) scratched and clawed their way to a 25-23 lead at halftime. ... (click for more)

Copeland, Bradley Knock 'Canes Out Of Top Spot In 5-3A

(Story will be updated) Cole Copeland was too much for East Hamilton’s Hurricanes on Monday. The Bradley Central senior scored a game-high 36 points and spurred a second-quarter outburst with three 3-pointers and a three-point free-throw opportunity and led the Bears to a 72-59 victory that knocked the Hurricanes out of a chance to share the regular-season title with ... (click for more)


