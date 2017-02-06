 Monday, February 6, 2017 49.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Benson Says Rise In District 9 Homicides Is "Appalling"

Monday, February 6, 2017

City Council Candidate Pat Benson Jr. on Monday called the rise in homicides in District 9 "appalling."

 

In releasing a data sheet, he said, “That’s the only word I can use to describe the findings. These aren’t statistics, these are lives. These are lives that are sacred and need to be remembered.”

 

He said there were 22 homicides in District 9 from 2013-2016, which is up 40 percent.

 

District 9 is approximately 1/9th of the city’s population, however it accounts for more than one out of every five homicides, he said. The median age of the victims was 25.5 years of age.

 

Mr. Benson also said, "The district is leading the city in a troubling statistic - the increased rate of female homicide victims.

 

"In 2016, over half of all victims were women. Additionally, 2016’s homicide totals for District 9 marked the first time in this four-year cycle that an inner-city Council district experienced a year that had a majority of female victims of homicides.

 

“This isn’t a normal city election. This is soul-searching time for us as a community. Are we comfortable with the status quo, or are we ready to elect new leadership that will tackle these problems head on?”

 

Mr. Benson said he has a 9-Point Plan for District 9 Recovery. The plan calls for an audit of the Violent Reduction Initiative (V.R.I.), more police officers (with a focus on diversity), further development of the security camera system, and additional community involvement. 

Date Homicide Victim Name Race Age Gender Location
01/10/13 Edward Glenn Black 28 Male 2300 O Rear Street
03/20/13 Charleston Beard Black 22 Male 2200 Vance Avenue
04/02/13 Desmond McClure Black 28 Male 2510 E. Main Street
06/23/13 Demetrius Davis Black 19 Male 1501 Dodds Avenue
07/05/13 LaDarius Daniel Black 21 Male 1622 Dodds Ave
04/03/14 Daniel Adams Black 44 Male 3301 Pinewood Ave
04/11/14 Darius Hinton Black 25 Male 1101 Glenwood Avenue
05/05/14 James Frederick Black 54 Male 2201 Wheeler Avenue
05/21/14 DeSean Pierce Black 22 Male 2314 Appling Street
10/20/2014 Apprentice Berry Black 20 Male 2300 Wilson St
10/22/2014 Kenny Hall Black 24 Male 404 Tunnel Blvd.
12/15/2014 Paul Rector White 38 Male 2411 Stuart Street
4/11/2015 Robert Rutledge Black 66 Male 404 Tunnel Blvd.
04/12/15 Kentrell Provens Black 16 Male 825 N. Germantown Road
9/29/2015 Kevin Albert Jr. Black 19 Male 3100 Rosemont Drive
03/02/2016 Orlandus Metcalf Black 71 Male 2600 Taylor St.
03/15/2016 Carly Ellis White 19 Female 1206 Lewis St.
04/24/2016 Cornelius Douglas Black 27 Male 1419 Carousel Rd.
05/25/2016 Bianca Horton Black 26 Female 2165 Elder St.
06/14/16 Ashley McKenzie Black 20 Female Cambridge Dr.
07/04/2016 Marcus Cal Black 28 Male 1000 Jarvis Avenue
10/01/2016 Yessica Ruiz Hispanic 29 Female 3200 Navajo Drive







HOMICIDE VICTIMES UNDER 21




Demetrius Davis Black 19 Male

Apprentice Berry Black 20 Male

Kentrell Provens Black 16 Male

Kevin Albert Jr. Black 19 Male

Ashley McKenzie Black 20 Female







TOTAL VICTIMS UNDER 21
5


AVERAGE AGE
18.8








MEDIAN AGE OF HOMICIDE VICTIMS
25.5


         
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           
           


