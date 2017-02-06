Benson Says Rise In District 9 Homicides Is "Appalling"

Monday, February 6, 2017

City Council Candidate Pat Benson Jr. on Monday called the rise in homicides in District 9 "appalling."

In releasing a data sheet, he said, “That’s the only word I can use to describe the findings. These aren’t statistics, these are lives. These are lives that are sacred and need to be remembered.”

He said there were 22 homicides in District 9 from 2013-2016, which is up 40 percent.

District 9 is approximately 1/9th of the city’s population, however it accounts for more than one out of every five homicides, he said. The median age of the victims was 25.5 years of age.

Mr. Benson also said, "The district is leading the city in a troubling statistic - the increased rate of female homicide victims.

"In 2016, over half of all victims were women. Additionally, 2016’s homicide totals for District 9 marked the first time in this four-year cycle that an inner-city Council district experienced a year that had a majority of female victims of homicides.

“This isn’t a normal city election. This is soul-searching time for us as a community. Are we comfortable with the status quo, or are we ready to elect new leadership that will tackle these problems head on?”

Mr. Benson said he has a 9-Point Plan for District 9 Recovery. The plan calls for an audit of the Violent Reduction Initiative (V.R.I.), more police officers (with a focus on diversity), further development of the security camera system, and additional community involvement.