Benson Says Rise In District 9 Homicides Is "Appalling"

City Council Candidate Pat Benson Jr. on Monday called the rise in homicides in District 9 "appalling."
In releasing a data sheet, he said, “That’s the only word I can use to describe the findings. These aren’t statistics, these are lives. These are lives that are sacred and need to be remembered.”
He said there were 22 homicides in District 9 from 2013-2016, which is up 40 percent.
District 9 is approximately 1/9th of the city’s population, however it accounts for more than one out of every five homicides, he said. The median age of the victims was 25.5 years of age.
Mr. Benson also said, "The district is leading the city in a troubling statistic - the increased rate of female homicide victims.
"In 2016, over half of all victims were women. Additionally, 2016’s homicide totals for District 9 marked the first time in this four-year cycle that an inner-city Council district experienced a year that had a majority of female victims of homicides.
“This isn’t a normal city election. This is soul-searching time for us as a community. Are we comfortable with the status quo, or are we ready to elect new leadership that will tackle these problems head on?”
Mr. Benson said he has a 9-Point Plan for District 9 Recovery. The plan calls for an audit of the Violent Reduction Initiative (V.R.I.), more police officers (with a focus on diversity), further development of the security camera system, and additional community involvement.
|
|Date
|Homicide Victim Name
|Race
|Age
|Gender
|Location
|01/10/13
|Edward Glenn
|Black
|28
|Male
|2300 O Rear Street
|03/20/13
|Charleston Beard
|Black
|22
|Male
|2200 Vance Avenue
|04/02/13
|Desmond McClure
|Black
|28
|Male
|2510 E. Main Street
|06/23/13
|Demetrius Davis
|Black
|19
|Male
|1501 Dodds Avenue
|07/05/13
|LaDarius Daniel
|Black
|21
|Male
|1622 Dodds Ave
|04/03/14
|Daniel Adams
|Black
|44
|Male
|3301 Pinewood Ave
|04/11/14
|Darius Hinton
|Black
|25
|Male
|1101 Glenwood Avenue
|05/05/14
|James Frederick
|Black
|54
|Male
|2201 Wheeler Avenue
|05/21/14
|DeSean Pierce
|Black
|22
|Male
|2314 Appling Street
|10/20/2014
|Apprentice Berry
|Black
|20
|Male
|2300 Wilson St
|10/22/2014
|Kenny Hall
|Black
|24
|Male
|404 Tunnel Blvd.
|12/15/2014
|Paul Rector
|White
|38
|Male
|2411 Stuart Street
|4/11/2015
|Robert Rutledge
|Black
|66
|Male
|404 Tunnel Blvd.
|04/12/15
|Kentrell Provens
|Black
|16
|Male
|825 N. Germantown Road
|9/29/2015
|Kevin Albert Jr.
|Black
|19
|Male
|3100 Rosemont Drive
|03/02/2016
|Orlandus Metcalf
|Black
|71
|Male
|2600 Taylor St.
|03/15/2016
|Carly Ellis
|White
|19
|Female
|1206 Lewis St.
|04/24/2016
|Cornelius Douglas
|Black
|27
|Male
|1419 Carousel Rd.
|05/25/2016
|Bianca Horton
|Black
|26
|Female
|2165 Elder St.
|06/14/16
|Ashley McKenzie
|Black
|20
|Female
|Cambridge Dr.
|07/04/2016
|Marcus Cal
|Black
|28
|Male
|1000 Jarvis Avenue
|10/01/2016
|Yessica Ruiz
|Hispanic
|29
|Female
|3200 Navajo Drive
|HOMICIDE VICTIMES UNDER 21
|
|
|
|
|
|Demetrius Davis
|Black
|19
|Male
|
|Apprentice Berry
|Black
|20
|Male
|
|Kentrell Provens
|Black
|16
|Male
|
|Kevin Albert Jr.
|Black
|19
|Male
|
|Ashley McKenzie
|Black
|20
|Female
|TOTAL VICTIMS UNDER 21
|5
|
|AVERAGE AGE
|18.8
|MEDIAN AGE OF HOMICIDE VICTIMS
|25.5
