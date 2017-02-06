 Tuesday, February 7, 2017 52.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Alexander Introduces Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming The Senate’s Commitment With Australia

Monday, February 6, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday night spoke about the close relationship between the United States and Australia, saying, “it is always appropriate for the United States Senate to reaffirm the importance of that relationship and I am glad to do so again today.”

“The people of the United States do not have better friends than the people of Australia,” Sen. Alexander said. “Today no two countries trust one another and cooperate in security arrangements more than America and Australia.  We trade, we visit one another and our students study in each other’s universities.”

Sen. Alexander joined Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Edward Markey (D-Ma.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Dick Durbin (D-Il.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Chris Coons (D-De.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Monday night in introducing a bipartisan resolution reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to the enduring American-Australian alliance.

The resolution reaffirms the strong alliance relationship between Australia and the United States; supports continued diplomatic, military, and economic cooperation between Australia and the United States; and reaffirms the importance of a U.S.-Australia relationship based on mutual respect and befitting a close and longstanding U.S. alliance partner crucial to the preservation of our national interests in the Indo-Asia Pacific and around the world.

The text of the resolution can be accessed here.

Sen. Alexander wrote a book about the six months his family spent in Australia after his two terms as Tennessee governor. “Thirty years ago our family lived an American Dream and moved to Australia. We arrived on Australia Day, January 26, 1987, 199 years after the First Fleet of English settlers sailed into Sydney Harbor,” Alexander said today on the floor. “After eight years of swiveling in the governor’s chair, on the very day I was sworn out of office, my wife, Honey and I and our four children flew to Sydney for Six Months Off in the Land Down Under.”

The text of the senator’s remarks is below:

I do not know what happened during last week’s telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Australia and the President of the United States, but I do know this: the people of the United States do not have better friends than the people of Australia. 

We are more than friends.  As one Australian told me when our family lived in Sydney thirty years ago, “Well, we’re mates all right. The English may be our ancestors but you Americans are our cousins. First cousins. 

We started out the same kind of people.  Underprivileged, a long way from home, doing the same sort of thing, looking for a new life.  Found a hard life. Hoped it would be a better one for our children. Each wave of new ones lifted up the last ones.  A pioneering spirit in the countryside here,” the Australian said.  “In America, too.”

Even though they live down under on the other side of the world, for a century Australians have stood with us every time we were at war.   And we have stood with them. 

During World War II, when Australian troops   were away fighting in North Africa and Europe, and the Japanese were bombing Darwin four times a day, the United States came to the rescue.  

In 1992 Dick Cheney and I, as members of George H.W. Bush’s cabinet, traveled to Townsville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea when the U.S. navy stopped Japan’s advance.

Today no two countries trust one another and cooperate in security arrangements more than America and Australia.  We trade, we visit one another and our students study in each other’s universities.

Thirty years ago our family lived an American Dream and moved to Australia. We arrived on Australia Day, January 26, 1987, 199 years after the First Fleet of English settlers sailed into Sydney Harbor.  After eight years of swiveling in the governor’s chair, on the very day I was sworn out of office, my wife, Honey and I and our four children flew to Sydney for Six Months Off in the Land Down Under. It was Honey’s idea: an opportunity for a retreat from the merry go round of power and to discover what really was important.    

We rented a home in view of the most beautiful harbor in the world, bought an Australian car and I learned to drive on the wrong side of the road. 

Our four children walked to Australian schools and we all sank deeply into the culture of America’s favorite cousins. I attended Chester A. Arthur Society meetings where Australian parliament members competed to show that they know more about United States history than American congressmen do.

We spent the night in the South Wales bush and saw nine-foot crocodiles in the Northwest Territory. We traveled by train to see the Melbourne Zoo and took a horseback trip across the Snowy Mountains. 

It didn’t take long for us to understand what Mark Twain meant when he wrote “When a stranger from America steps ashore in Sydney…the thing that strikes him is that it is an English City with American trimmings.”

We made friends then that exist to this day. Last year four of those friends, the Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr and the Australian Ambassador to the United States Kim Beazley and their wives, spent the weekend with us at our home outside the Great Smoky Mountains. 

We cherish those friendships and our country’s relationship with Australia. It is always appropriate for the United States Senate to reaffirm the importance of that relationship and I am glad to do so again today.

To offer a more complete understanding of what makes the Australians our favorite cousins, I ask consent to include in the record Chapter 30 from my book “Six Months Off”, written after our time in Australia.


February 6, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 6, 2017

Alexander Introduces Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming The Senate’s Commitment With Australia

February 6, 2017

State Senate Approves Resolution Calling For Convention Of States


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday  night  spoke about the close relationship between the United States and Australia, saying, “it is always appropriate for the United States Senate ... (click for more)

The Senate approved a resolution on Monday calling for a convention of states in Nashville for the purpose of planning a future Article V Convention. The convention would be the first formal ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SU --- ALLEN, QUINTERIOUS LEBRON  210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Alexander Introduces Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming The Senate’s Commitment With Australia

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday  night  spoke about the close relationship between the United States and Australia, saying, “it is always appropriate for the United States Senate to reaffirm the importance of that relationship and I am glad to do so again today.” “The people of the United States do not have better friends than the people of Australia,” Sen. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: All About ‘Resisting’

During the time Ronald Reagan was the Governor of California, the students at Cal-Berkley had a violent protest over a vacant parking lot where the university wanted to place a new building. The vacant lot was called “Freedom Park” by the hippies and “The Gipper” wasn’t keen on student misbehavior. So he called up the California Highway Patrol and ordered them to put a stop to ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes Beat Lady 'Canes 69-38 For Sixth Straight 5-3A Title

Bradley Central’s Bearettes sure didn’t look like that state’s top-ranked team in first-half action Monday night at East Hamilton. Bradley shot 27.3 percent from the floor and was missing layups, 3-pointers, free throws and committing some turnovers. East Hamilton had a 16-11 first-quarter lead. The Bearettes regrouped somewhat and fought their way into a 25-23 halftime ... (click for more)

Copeland, Bradley Derail Hurricanes' Hopes Of No. 1 Seed

Cole Copeland was too much for East Hamilton’s Hurricanes on Monday. The Bradley Central senior scored a game-high 36 points, spurred a second-quarter outburst with three 3-pointers and a three-point free-throw opportunity and led the Bears to a 72-59 victory that knocked the Hurricanes out of a chance to share the District 5-3A regular-season title with Cleveland. The ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors