Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, February 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE 
3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SU
---
ALLEN, QUINTERIOUS LEBRON 
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SPEEDING
VIO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
---
BALDIVID, DILLON FAY 
10202 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALLENGER, GREGORY LEBRON 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BANEGAS, RUBEN ARLES 
4210 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BEAN, DAVID NASH 
BAY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BROWN, DYLAN COLE 
4612 LOWES GAP ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BRYANT, HARRAL FRANKIN 
1111 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEN
---
BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY 
318 HILLTOP CIR FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CARR, OMEGA LOUISE 
4936 SANDY TRAIL ADKINS, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COLVIN, YOLANDA VONYETTE 
1001 WEST 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE 
6910 GWINNET COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
DOLLIOLE, MICHAEL TODD 
3013NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DRAPER, DEAN EDWARD 
810 CROWN POINT WEST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SPEEDING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
3714 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL 
5010 B MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW 
3160 CHATATA VALLEY RD CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OFPROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FERNANDEZ, ALICIA MARIE 
156 MAIN ST LANCASTER, 01523 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GONZALES, JEXNER BRAVO 
807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA 
4904 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GUELDE, TERRY LYN 
615 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE 
1613 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL 
7056 BISHON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN 
1519 BRYANT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKS, ARTAGUS 
1010 CAROLYN AVENUE NASHVILLE, 37216 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN 
380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJIUANA
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
---
JOHNSON, JASON RAYMOND 
1528 S MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, ROBERT ONEAL 
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 34710 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KOPITOWSKY, SARA ALICIA 
220 CULVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
MANGHANE, JERRELL DEMONE 
3502 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTER, KALEB CHANCE 
21230 HWY 127 N DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, JEROME 
2100 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON 
292 CLOVER DALE RD N DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MERIDIETH, BRADLEY MICHAEL 
1912 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
OVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE 
9223 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
PARRISH, FRED LEE 
5906 PINE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL 
3114 16TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
PAYNE, TAMECIA SHANDELLE 
4600 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS 
2214 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY 
5312 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RIVERA, EDY FERNANDO 
2628 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ROSE, CHARLES CODY 
601 BUTTERFLY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO 
2005 MUSIC STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE 
4313 TENNESSEE AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
SIMS, CHARLES ANTHONY 
905 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SKILES, JAROD ADAM 
WOODCLIFF ROAD MONTERY, 37584 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
STARR, TRACEY L 
209 CROLL CT APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPER
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTIAN RAY 
3501 DAYTON BLVD APT B5 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE 
2008 SCHMIDT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
VANCE, MARCEIA 
1706TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
---
WEBB, ASHLEY NICOLE 
9524 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE ON POLICE )
---
WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE 
1680 JET LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WITT, MELISSA DAWNE 
1311 E. RIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
WOODY, SHEILA MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

