Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SU
---
ALLEN, QUINTERIOUS LEBRON
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SPEEDING
VIO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
---
BALDIVID, DILLON FAY
10202 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALLENGER, GREGORY LEBRON
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BANEGAS, RUBEN ARLES
4210 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BEAN, DAVID NASH
BAY HILL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BROWN, DYLAN COLE
4612 LOWES GAP ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BRYANT, HARRAL FRANKIN
1111 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEN
---
BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY
318 HILLTOP CIR FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CARR, OMEGA LOUISE
4936 SANDY TRAIL ADKINS, 30701
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COLVIN, YOLANDA VONYETTE
1001 WEST 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE
6910 GWINNET COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
DOLLIOLE, MICHAEL TODD
3013NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DRAPER, DEAN EDWARD
810 CROWN POINT WEST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SPEEDING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
3714 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
5010 B MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW
3160 CHATATA VALLEY RD CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OFPROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FERNANDEZ, ALICIA MARIE
156 MAIN ST LANCASTER, 01523
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GONZALES, JEXNER BRAVO
807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
4904 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GUELDE, TERRY LYN
615 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
1613 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
7056 BISHON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN
1519 BRYANT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKS, ARTAGUS
1010 CAROLYN AVENUE NASHVILLE, 37216
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN
380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJIUANA
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
---
JOHNSON, JASON RAYMOND
1528 S MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 34710
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KOPITOWSKY, SARA ALICIA
220 CULVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
MANGHANE, JERRELL DEMONE
3502 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTER, KALEB CHANCE
21230 HWY 127 N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, JEROME
2100 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON
292 CLOVER DALE RD N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MERIDIETH, BRADLEY MICHAEL
1912 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
OVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE
9223 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
PARRISH, FRED LEE
5906 PINE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
3114 16TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
PAYNE, TAMECIA SHANDELLE
4600 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
2214 WILLIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
5312 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RIVERA, EDY FERNANDO
2628 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ROSE, CHARLES CODY
601 BUTTERFLY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO
2005 MUSIC STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
4313 TENNESSEE AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
SIMS, CHARLES ANTHONY
905 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SKILES, JAROD ADAM
WOODCLIFF ROAD MONTERY, 37584
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
STARR, TRACEY L
209 CROLL CT APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPER
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTIAN RAY
3501 DAYTON BLVD APT B5 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE
2008 SCHMIDT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
VANCE, MARCEIA
1706TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
---
WEBB, ASHLEY NICOLE
9524 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE ON POLICE )
---
WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE
1680 JET LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WITT, MELISSA DAWNE
1311 E. RIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
WOODY, SHEILA MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SU
|
|BALDIVID, DILLON FAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALLENGER, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/12/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BANEGAS, RUBEN ARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BEAN, DAVID NASH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, DYLAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRYANT, HARRAL FRANKIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEN
|
|BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|CARR, OMEGA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, YOLANDA VONYETTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|DOLLIOLE, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DRAPER, DEAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OFPROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|FERNANDEZ, ALICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALES, JEXNER BRAVO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GUELDE, TERRY LYN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/21/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HERBERT, CORTEZ DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKS, ARTAGUS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HIXON, DANIEL WARE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|JOHNSON, JASON RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KOPITOWSKY, SARA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBAITON (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|MANGHANE, JERRELL DEMONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARTIN, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/01/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MERIDIETH, BRADLEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|OVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|PARRISH, FRED LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|PAYNE, TAMECIA SHANDELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEARSON, CLINTON MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROSE, CHARLES CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|SIMS, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SKILES, JAROD ADAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|STARR, TRACEY L
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPER
|
|TAYLOR, CHRISTIAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- STALKING
- HARASSMENT
|
|TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|VANCE, MARCEIA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|WEBB, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT ( SIMPLE ON POLICE )
|
|WEBB, SIERRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WITT, MELISSA DAWNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WOODY, SHEILA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|