Collegedale Purchases New Garbage Truck; City To Measure Sewer Flow To See If Expansion Of System Needed

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - by Gail Perry

At the Monday night Collegedale Commission meeting, approval was given to purchase a new garbage truck to replace an old one that has had several new engines. The low bid and one that was accepted, was for $178,000. A $50,000 trade-in for the old truck will reduce the price the city will pay, to $128,000. The new truck is automated and will need just one person to operate it, freeing-up the second employee that is needed to operate the old truck.

A contract with a monitoring service to measure sewer flow was also given approval.

The study will measure the amount of sewage in the city’s lines to see if expansion of the system is needed for future growth in Collegedale. The 90 days of monitoring will cost $39,000.

Also on Monday night, a vote gave approval of the phase II stormwater permit for the Hamilton County water quality program. This is done every five years. The ultimate purpose is to prevent runoff from entering the state’s waterways. The new contract contains a $9 fee for every household in the city. That amount will be included in property taxes.

Earlier in the year, the commissioners committed to spending $1.5 million to jump-start the building of Collegedale Commons. Monday night, on first reading, the 2016-2017 budget was amended and $1.5 million was appropriated in order to be able to spend that money.