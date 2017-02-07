 Tuesday, February 7, 2017 61.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Collegedale Purchases New Garbage Truck; City To Measure Sewer Flow To See If Expansion Of System Needed

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - by Gail Perry

At the Monday night Collegedale Commission meeting, approval was given to purchase a new garbage truck to replace an old one that has had several new engines. The low bid and one that was accepted, was for $178,000. A $50,000 trade-in for the old truck will reduce the price the city will pay, to $128,000. The new truck is automated and will need just one person to operate it, freeing-up the second employee that is needed to operate the old truck.

 

A contract with a monitoring service to measure sewer flow was also given approval.

The study will measure the amount of sewage in the city’s lines to see if expansion of the system is needed for future growth in Collegedale. The 90 days of monitoring will cost $39,000.

 

Also on Monday night, a vote gave approval of the phase II stormwater permit for the Hamilton County water quality program. This is done every five years. The ultimate purpose is to prevent runoff from entering the state’s waterways. The new contract contains a $9 fee for every household in the city. That amount will be included in property taxes.

 

Earlier in the year, the commissioners committed to spending $1.5 million to jump-start the building of Collegedale Commons. Monday night, on first reading, the 2016-2017 budget was amended and $1.5 million was appropriated in order to be able to spend that money. 


February 6, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 6, 2017

Alexander Introduces Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming The Senate’s Commitment With Australia

February 6, 2017

State Senate Approves Resolution Calling For Convention Of States


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday  night  spoke about the close relationship between the United States and Australia, saying, “it is always appropriate for the United States Senate ... (click for more)

The Senate approved a resolution on Monday calling for a convention of states in Nashville for the purpose of planning a future Article V Convention. The convention would be the first formal ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  3114 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFCONTROLLED SU --- ALLEN, QUINTERIOUS LEBRON  210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Alexander Introduces Bipartisan Resolution Reaffirming The Senate’s Commitment With Australia

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday  night  spoke about the close relationship between the United States and Australia, saying, “it is always appropriate for the United States Senate to reaffirm the importance of that relationship and I am glad to do so again today.” “The people of the United States do not have better friends than the people of Australia,” Sen. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: All About ‘Resisting’

During the time Ronald Reagan was the Governor of California, the students at Cal-Berkley had a violent protest over a vacant parking lot where the university wanted to place a new building. The vacant lot was called “Freedom Park” by the hippies and “The Gipper” wasn’t keen on student misbehavior. So he called up the California Highway Patrol and ordered them to put a stop to ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes Beat Lady 'Canes 69-38 For Sixth Straight 5-3A Title

Bradley Central’s Bearettes sure didn’t look like that state’s top-ranked team in first-half action Monday night at East Hamilton. Bradley shot 27.3 percent from the floor and was missing layups, 3-pointers, free throws and committing some turnovers. East Hamilton had a 16-11 first-quarter lead. The Bearettes regrouped somewhat and fought their way into a 25-23 halftime ... (click for more)

Copeland, Bradley Derail Hurricanes' Hopes Of No. 1 Seed

Cole Copeland was too much for East Hamilton’s Hurricanes on Monday. The Bradley Central senior scored a game-high 36 points, spurred a second-quarter outburst with three 3-pointers and a three-point free-throw opportunity and led the Bears to a 72-59 victory that knocked the Hurricanes out of a chance to share the District 5-3A regular-season title with Cleveland. The ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors