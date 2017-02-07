Rossville Woman Facing Homicide Charge In Traffic Death Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

A Rossville woman is facing homicide charges in the traffic death of her four-year-old daughter last Oct. 21.

Alisha Taylor was also charged by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, possession of controlled substances, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failing to exercise due careful, failing to properly restrain a child, and failing to maintain lane.

Nakylie Taylor was taken to the hospital after the crash on Georgia Highway 2. She later died.

Ms. Taylor was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla that crossed the center line and hit another vehicle