Catoosa County Arrest Report For Jan. 27-Feb. 7

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment. In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)