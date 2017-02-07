Demetrus Coonrod Outlines Thrive N9 Workforce Readiness Plan

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Demetrus Coonrod, candidate for City Council District 9, outlined her workforce readiness plan.

She said, "Trending the workforce is a full time job. The best way to address the workforce elephant is to break it down into one bite at a time starting with the 5w's (who, what, where, when, and why) Who is the workforce? Woman and men with varied backgrounds and cultures. What are the new trends? Employment trends are home based, entrepreneurship, internal hiring, freelancing, generation change - ups, employment engagement and upcoming careers. Where is the workforce? Workforce is everywhere. Nationally, Internationally, and Virtually. When will the boomers move out of the market and spark new talent? We have to start thinking long term and prepare generations for workforce. Why should we care? It's time to transform the workplace to reflect the changing realities of society.

"Thrive N9 is a workforce Readiness plan designed to prepare citizens to enter or re-enter the employment market at a self sustaining wage. Workforce Readiness includes all aspects of employment searching skills, including work values, skills identification, time management, goal setting, affirmations, barriers to employment success, work ethics and mock interviews.

"Thrive N9 will also provide life skills to enhance employment Readiness by addressing other deficiencies and increasing opportunity for sustainable success. Thrive N9 will be progressive in closing policy -practice gaps to reflect the realities of family and society. We will partner with various organizations and businesses to have gender balance, diversity and inclusion, rewards and recognition and create an environment where employers and employees are enabled to create balanced lives while producing desired outcomes."