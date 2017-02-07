Gang Leader, Associate Were Apparently Shot By Back-Seat Passenger

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

A well-known gang leader and an associate were apparently shot by a back-seat passenger as they drove down E. 12th Street on the night of Jan. 20, according to the Medical Examiner's Office report.

It was first thought that another car was chasing the vehicle occupied by Jumoke Johnson and Christopher Woodard.

The report says there was no evidence of any external shots on the vehicle that wound up on top of a parked car.

The gunman apparently climbed out and ran off. No one has been arrested in the case.

The autopsy says Johnson was shot three times in the back of the head as well as once in the top of his head.

Woodard was shot twice in the back of the head. He was also hit twice in the side of the head and three times in his back and neck. There was another wound to his hand.