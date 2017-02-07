Attempted Robbery Suspect Sought In Bradley County

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the woman involved in an attempted robbery of a Charleston convenience store that occurred on Dec. 12, 2016.

The unidentified woman entered the business early that morning, around 6 a.m. She indicated to the store clerk that she had a weapon, although the clerk never saw one. She left the store empty handed.



The Criminal Investigations Division requests the public’s help identifying the woman who was captured on the store’s surveillance video.



She is white and about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was wearing a red jacket, possibly an Alabama jacket at the time of this incident.



Any information should be directed to the sheriff’s office crime tip hotline, 728-7336.

