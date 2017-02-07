Cyclist Injured After Being Struck On Dayton Boulevard

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Tuesday morning, which occurred on the 1100 block of Dayton Boulevard.



The traffic crash involved a cyclist and a maroon Ford Ranger. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Investigators have determined the cyclist was attempting to cross the roadway in front of the vehicle. The vehicle was unable to stop in time and made contact with the cyclist.



Members if the CPD Traffic Division are investigating this crash and following all leads.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.





