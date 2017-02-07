Cleveland, Bradley County Schools, Marion County Schools Closed For Rest Of Week Due To Flu Outbreak

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Bradley County Schools, Cleveland City Schools and Marion County Schools will be closed through the end of the week due to an influenza outbreak and other illnesses.

Dr. Linda Cash, school director, said the action was taken because "the number of sick students and teachers have increased through the day."

Hamilton County School officials said, "We have received many questions and concerns about the spread of the flu virus in the state.

"In Hamilton County, we have noticed a small spike in student absences when compared with this time last year.

We will continue to monitor this.

"As a result of this increase in absences, school custodial crews have been tasked with wiping down all surfaces with strong disinfectant to discourage the spread of germs."