Chattanooga Woman Arrested After Backing Into Car, Hitting It Again, At Restaurant

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

A Chattanooga woman has been arrested for backing into a car, then striking it again.

Karen D. Mullins, 63, of 2413 Queens Lace Trail, was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.

In the incident on Friday night at the parking lot of the Palms Restaurant on Shallowford Road, Ms. Mullins backed her Toyota into the driver's side of an SUV, police said.

Ms. Mullins said she was not sure what happened, but she assumed that she backed into the other vehicle. She also stated she felt the other vehicle hit her.

The officer said he learned that after the initial crash that Ms. Mullins spoke with the two women in the SUV, then she got in her car and backed into them again. The two women were standing behind their vehicle, and they said they were fearful of being hit themselves.

Ms. Mullins had a strong odor of an intoxicant and declined to do field sobriety tests, police said.

She was taken in a police car to jail, where a blood alcohol test was administered.

Police said she had a first offense DUI charge in 2014.