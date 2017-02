Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKERS, CHRIS JOHN

8514 A MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

---

ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY

251 SUNRISE AVENUE NASHVILLE, 37211

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROOKS, CYRUS DOYLE

961 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BUXTON, SHELLY RENEE

1659 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CAGLE, FRED JEFFERSON

9043 WOOTEN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

---

CASH, LEA CHERIE

4544 CINCO DRIVE LILBURN, 30047

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLLOWAY, MAURICE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT ON POLICE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

COLVIN, CEDRICK LEWAYNE

3550 COURTLAND DR BATON ROUGE, 70814

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

712 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL

11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CURVIN, ROBERT CRAIG

230 COX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DALE, JOSHUA BRIAN

HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DEPRIEST, ALEXANDRIA MICHELLE

7826 STONEHENGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ESCAPE

---

DONAHUE, GERALD DEAN

2951 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

---

EASTMAN, JEFFREY NATHANIEL

24 KINGSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

EDWARDS, CURTIS JAMES

4439 BLUESPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)

---

ESCUDERO, JUAN JAEN

2410 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GIFFORD, JAMES DOUGLASS

178 WILSON ROAD GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (JACKSON CO, AL)

---

GRAVES, YVONNE MICHELLE

2509 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GUINN, WILLIAM SCOTT

116 EDWIN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

---

HACKLER, JOSHUA SHANE

442 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER

6371 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP

---

HARDNETT, JANNIECE EBONY

217 NORTH HICKORY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HARLEY, ROBERT LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

1202 POPULAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HENSLEY, WILLIAM CODY

1808 B MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER

4420 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

HINTON, RODNEY OMAR

4602 LAKE HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE

4712 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE---LITTLE, JEREME DANNUEL812 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, NICHOLAS LAMAR901 STATE LINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOON, DAYJAH LASHAY811 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOSS, EDWARD MAURICE3417 LISA DRIVE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MULLINS, ASHLEY RAE10171 HUNTERS HOLLOW DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MUNSON, RICHARD JOSEPH6850 HICKORY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---MURRAY, REBECCA SUE5509 CLEAR CREEK ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, ALICIA MARIE699 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN1906 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PENDERS, SARAH JANE344 INMAN ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)---PENNINGTON, ROBERT ANDREW6153 HUNTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 38501Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKEDRESISTING ARREST---POOLE, AUSTIN MICHAEL8555 W LAKESHORE DR PERRY, 48872Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---PRUITT, JENNIFER LYNN5535 BEAVER DR MABELTON, 30126Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RAMSEY, KENNETH E3808 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RICH, HALEY REBECCA337 BENT TREE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAIL TO YIELDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---RICHARDS, MARSHALL11174 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---RICHIE, DALE GENE1051 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U---RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE7 CATHERINE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SMITH, DANIEL LEE8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) ACCIDENDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---SPARKS, JOHNNIE ANTWON4802 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---SWEENEY, SARA JEAN79 STANDIFER CIRCLE DUNLAP, 32373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $500THEFT OF IDENTITY---THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU---VINES, ETHAN L11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION REQUIRED IN 30 DAYSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WALDROP, BARRY D6706 WINDING TRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)---WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER4145 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---WILLIAMS, LENORA BROOKE1500 GODFREE AVE NE APT 1 FORT PAYNE, 35967Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, JONATHAN WADE140 COUNTY RD 326 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION

