Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. Mayor John Roberts said this group has been created to conduct a feasibility study. The five-person committee consists of one appointment each made by the commissioners and the mayor.

Mayor Roberts appointed Kathy Scheiner, a realtor and small business owner who is involved with the Red Bank Chamber of Commerce.

Vice Mayor Eddie Pierce nominated Johnny Pierce, a former principal at Red Bank Middle School. Commissioner Ed LeCompte chose Jamie Kerns, a teacher at Red Bank High School. Alan Turner is the representative chosen by Commissioner Terry Pope. Mr. Turner works with the Southeast Tennessee Development District, an organization that assists cities. Commissioner Carol Rose appointed Linda Sparks, who has taught English in both Red Bank and Soddy Daisy. City Manager Randall Smith said the committee will begin meetings soon.

In 2015 the city did a massive zoning study and completely re-vamped its zoning map. The result is a work in progress, said the mayor. As Red Bank continues to look for ways to improve the city, it was discovered that some locations should have been left in their original zones. That is the case with both inside and outside storage facilities, which were allowed in C-1, commercial districts, in the new 2015 maps.

The Chattanooga side of the Tennessee River has very little available land and development is spilling over into Red Bank. The commissioners are attempting to find the highest and best use of the city’s properties. The C-1 commercial district is along Dayton Boulevard from Newberry Street to Woodrow Avenue. Officials have determined that storage facilities such as warehouses and mini-warehouses would be inappropriate in this district. The plan is to restrict storage facilities to L-1, light manufacturing districts. Before problems come up concerning permit applications for this use, a 90-day moratorium for permitting any storage facilities was passed. This will allow time for the commissioners to clarify the changes that will be needed to amend the zoning ordinance.

A sidewalk improvement project was started in Red Bank several years ago. The work was to be funded by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for $551,785. The city would be required to match that amount. Because of delays in the implementation, prices have changed and so TDOT prefers to replace the original contract with a new one. The city has been assured that it will be reimbursed for the expenditures it has already made and that it will receive at least the same amount of money. The work will continue, just under a new contract. The project will connect separate sections of sidewalk along Dayton Boulevard between Newberry Street and Ashland Terrace and will continue up Ashland around 1,000 feet.

A resolution was passed that approved continuing to participate in the Hamilton County water quality program. The mayor was authorized to sign all required documents necessary to get the storm sewer system permit.

Several weeks ago, approval was given to replace the fleet of Volkswagen Passats used by the police department with SUVs. At the Tuesday night meeting, commissioners approved the purchase and installation of emergency vehicle equipment for those new cars. Police Chief Tim Christol said the equipment that can be reused will be removed from the Passats, but some new equipment will be needed.

On Thursday, the Red Bank Police will host a pizza lunch for one Red Bank High School art class. That class designed a logo used by the police for the distracted driving education and enforcement program. This program will be operated with grant money received through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. The partnership conducting the program is between the Red Bank Police Department and Red Bank Chamber of Commerce, and is the first department in the state to receive this grant. Currently teaching is being done in the classroom. In the spring, teaching will involve students driving golf carts while texting or wearing fatal-vision goggles to simulate what it is like to drive while intoxicated.