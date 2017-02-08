 Wednesday, February 8, 2017 56.1°F   overcast   Overcast

2 Killed In Wreck Of 2 Tractor-Trailers On I-75 Northbound In Bradley County Early Wednesday

Two people were killed in a freeway accident involving two tractor-trailers in Bradley County early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on I-75 northbound near mile marker 24.

Lanes of the freeway were shut down for an extended time after the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working the wreck.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Chattanooga Woman Arrested After Backing Into Car, Hitting It Again, At Restaurant


Near-Naked Chattanooga Woman Tries To Tear Up Man's House After He Won't Let Her In

Police said a near-naked woman tried to carry out her threat of tearing a man's house up when he would not let her inside. Felicia Shawnta Green, 31, of 4904 Woodland View Circle, was arrested for indecent exposure, vandalism, aggravated burglary, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. In the incident on Monday, police said they responded to a residence on Dorris Street ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Gift Of Good Land

When I got wind that a lady in central North Carolina wanted to give away a picturesque organic farm, free and clear, to some deserving young couple, I hurried to the Bluebird Hill Farm website and immediately thought, “Are you kidding me … this is too good to be true.” But, yes, a woman named Norma Burns wants to give away her gorgeous 12.6-acre farm in Bennett, N.C., to a couple ... (click for more)

Sports

Top-Ranked Eagles Put On Shooting Clinic At McCallie

The McCallie Blue Tornado basketball team came off a weekend where they played the nation’s second-ranked team to a seven-point game and they followed that with an overtime win over Hamilton Heights, another nationally ranked prep team. Without question the best team in Chattanooga, the third-ranked Blue Tornado entered Tuesday night’s game with Tennessee’s top-ranked Division ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


