Near-Naked Chattanooga Woman Tries To Tear Up Man's House After He Won't Let Her In

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Police said a near-naked woman tried to carry out her threat of tearing a man's house up when he would not let her inside.

Felicia Shawnta Green, 31, of 4904 Woodland View Circle, was arrested for indecent exposure, vandalism, aggravated burglary, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

In the incident on Monday, police said they responded to a residence on Dorris Street and found a black female standing in front of a broken window bleeding from her hands.

The woman was not wearing any pants or underwear and was holding her shirt up to expose her private area.

She was yelling at Nolan Lucas that he had called police "because he didn't want any of this good crack I got in my (private area)."

An officer said Ms. Green eventually complied with an order to lie on the ground, then she was handcuffed.

The resident said he did not want Ms. Green in his house because she was drunk.

He said she then threw a liquor bottle threw a window and tried to climb in the window. However, she was blocked by a TV set that partially covered the window.

He said she then climbed down from the window and tore down his porch light fixture, breaking the glass globe and light bulb in the process.

Police said Ms. Green was yelling on the way to the jail and she kicked out a window pane on the patrol car.