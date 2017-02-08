HCSO Asks for Assistance Locating Theft Suspect In Lakesite

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a recent theft from a business in the Lakesite area of Hamilton County.



The theft was captured by video surveillance belonging to the business. The video footage shows a white male, driving an older model white Ford Explorer, cut through a chain link fence and enter the business’ storage lot.



Once on the lot, the suspect can be seen stealing a red Suzuki King Quad ATV and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.



The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in the case.



Anyone with information which would help identify this individual is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-209-8940 or 423-622-0022.

Click here for the surveillance video.