Home Damaged By Fire On South Kelly Street

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

8:11 a.m. and responded to 1705 S. Kelly Street with six fire companies. Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said heavy smoke and flames were visible when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported in connection with a house fire Wednesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at





There were initial reports from 911 Communications that someone might still be inside the burning home, so the firefighters quickly made their way inside to conduct a search. Fortunately, no one was found inside. The firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control, but there was substantial damage to the home.





Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the residents. There are conflicting reports on how many people actually lived in the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chattanooga Police and Hamilton County EMS provided assistance on the scene.