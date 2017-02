Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested suspects attaching skimming devices to a local gas station pump (the Mapco at Highway 153 and Gadd Road). It is believed these suspects are a part of a multi-state organized crime ring.

Two suspects are in custody along with more devices and two laptops that are pending forensic examination.

The suspects are Florida residents. This is a multi-state, highly-organized crime.

The Secret Service is now involved in the investigation.