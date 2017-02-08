2 Tampa, Fla., Men Arrested For Attaching Skimming Devices At Local Gas Station

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested suspects attaching skimming devices to a local gas station pump (the Mapco at Highway 153 and Gadd Road). The suspects are suspected to be a part of a national organized crime ring involved in credit card data theft, police said.

Police said they were caught "red-handed."

Two suspects are in custody along with more devices and two laptops that are pending forensic examination.

Rafael De Los Rios, 36, was arrested on charges of vandalism, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of cocaine for resale.



Yoandy Cendeo Pena, 34, was charged with vandalism and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Both are from Tampa.

Police said an officer observed a large U-Haul truck pulled up to the gas pumps at the Mapco at 5500 Highway 153.

The officer observed an occupant of that vehicle manipulating the access door of the card reader for the gas pump.

As the truck left the area the officer was able to confirm that the red security tape had been cut, indicating the device had been tampered with.

Chattanooga Police were able to stop and detain the suspects and determine that they did not work for the Mapco.

Upon taking the two suspects into custody, several items were confiscated which could be used for "skimming" purposes to obtain credit card information.

The United Sates Secret Service was informed of the arrest and will be investigating the suspects for potential federal prosecution.