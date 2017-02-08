 Wednesday, February 8, 2017 58.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


2 Tampa, Fla., Men Arrested For Attaching Skimming Devices At Local Gas Station

Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Rafael De Los Rios
Rafael De Los Rios
The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested suspects attaching skimming devices to a local gas station pump (the Mapco at Highway 153 and Gadd Road). The suspects are suspected to be a part of a national organized crime ring involved in credit card data theft, police said.
 
 Police said they were caught "red-handed."
 
Two suspects are in custody along with more devices and two laptops that are pending forensic examination.
 
Rafael De Los Rios, 36, was arrested on charges of vandalism, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of cocaine for resale.

Yoandy Cendeo Pena, 34, was charged with vandalism and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Both are from Tampa.

Police said an officer observed a large U-Haul truck pulled up to the gas pumps at the Mapco at 5500 Highway 153.

The officer observed an occupant of that vehicle manipulating the access door of the card reader for the gas pump.

As the truck left the area the officer was able to confirm that the red security tape had been cut, indicating the device had been tampered with.

Chattanooga Police were able to stop and detain the suspects and determine that they did not work for the Mapco.

Upon taking the two suspects into custody, several items were confiscated which could be used for "skimming" purposes to obtain credit card information.

The United Sates Secret Service was informed of the arrest and will be investigating the suspects for potential federal prosecution.

Yoandy Cendeo Pena
Yoandy Cendeo Pena

February 8, 2017

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

February 8, 2017

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District

February 8, 2017

Corker, Alexander, Perdue Among Those Voting To Confirm Sessions As Attorney General


An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week ... (click for more)

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Georgia Senator David Perdue were among those voting to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week in Lexington. At the request of 26 th  District Attorney General Jerry Woodall, TBI special agents joined agents with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the Henderson County ... (click for more)

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. Mayor John Roberts said this group has been created to conduct a feasibility study. The five-person committee consists of one appointment each made by the commissioners and the mayor. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Gift Of Good Land

When I got wind that a lady in central North Carolina wanted to give away a picturesque organic farm, free and clear, to some deserving young couple, I hurried to the Bluebird Hill Farm website and immediately thought, “Are you kidding me … this is too good to be true.” But, yes, a woman named Norma Burns wants to give away her gorgeous 12.6-acre farm in Bennett, N.C., to a couple ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors