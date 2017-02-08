Burned Body Found In Whitfield County In January Identified As Nashville Man

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

A positive identification has been made on a body discovered on Jan. 10, at the dead end of Ellis Road. It appeared the body had been placed at the location and partially burned less than 24 hours before it was discovered. No identification was found on the body. A tentative identification was made shortly after the body was discovered and it was confirmed this week by the GBI Crime Lab.

The victim is identified as Luis Antonio Lopez, 26, of the Nashville area. The family of Mr. Lopez has been notified of the positive identification. They had reported him missing in Tennessee shortly after the body was discovered.

Investigators believe Mr. Lopez may have been murdered in Tennessee and the suspects involved drove him to this area to dispose of the body. Investigators from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been traveling to the Nashville area for the last few weeks and working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other Tennessee law enforcement officials on the case.

Significant information has been developed during the investigation, which will continue.