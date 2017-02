Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE B 37 F 0 1 GS 1648766 POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE aka BROWN, LASHAUNDRA aka BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE aka BROWN, LASHUNDRA aka SHONDA, B BURROUGHS JR, WILLIAM STEVEN W 29 M 0 1 GS 1642137 CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO W 43 F 0 ... (click for more)

A positive identification has been made on a body discovered on Jan. 10, at the dead end of Ellis Road. It appeared the body had been placed at the location and partially burned less than 24 hours before it was discovered. No identification was found on the body. A tentative identification was made shortly after the body was discovered and it was confirmed this week by the GBI Crime ... (click for more)