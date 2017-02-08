Durham School Services Sued Over School Bus Wreck From Feb. 11, 2016

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Durham School Services, which faces a host of lawsuits related to the tragic Woodmore Elementary bus wreck, has been sued over another accident.

Wanda Linger and James Gray filed suit in Circuit Court over a wreck from Feb. 11, 2016.

Also sued was bus driver Victoria Appleberry.

The suit says Ms. Linger was driving a 2010 Toyota north on Fine Drive in East Ridge, and Mr. Gray was a passenger.

It says a Durham bus driven by Ms. Appleberry was going west on South Moore Road

The suit says the two vehicles came together at an intersection where the bus driver failed to yield the right-of-way.

The complaint, filed by attorney Peter Ensign, says, "The defendant's reckless disregard toward the (rules) of the road and her failure to lawfully obey traffic signs resulted in a violent collision with Ms. Linger's vehicle."

It says the Toyota struck the passenger side of the bus, causing numerous injuries to Ms. Linger and Mr. Gray.