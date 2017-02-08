 Wednesday, February 8, 2017 58.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Council Member Of Muslim Community Targeted By Signal Mountain Man Says Threat Caused Youth Camp To Be Called Off

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

A council member of the Muslim community targeted by Robert Doggart of Signal Mountain says the threat in 2015 caused the annual youth camp to have to be called off.

Muhammad Clark said residents of the 68-acre Islamburg near Hancock, N.Y., learned of the threats soon after Doggart was arrested by the FBI in April 2015.

He said the camp was still canceled despite the arrest "because we weren't sure if there were others" still out there involved in the plot.

The witness said, "When you have other peoples' children coming there, it is very nerve-wracking."

Doggart is standing trial in Federal Court on terrorist threat charges.

A number of Islamberg residents have been sitting in on the trial being conducted by Judge Curtis Collier.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Jonathan Turner, Mr. Clark said his family came to Islamberg from Brooklyn in 1985 when he was a teenager and when few Muslims were at the compound.

He said the property includes a mosque, school and cafeteria.

The witness said trustees of Islamberg include Hussein Adams, who heads the Muslims of America, and a female. He said community members make payments to the trustees each year so the taxes can be paid.

He said there is one entrance to the community and a number of No Trespassing signs.

Mr. Clark said of Hussein Adams, "He's an upstanding citizen I believe."

He said there are community meetings held at times with members able to debate and discuss topics of the day.

He said he met Sheikh Gilani, a Pakistani cleric who founded the Muslims of the America, and last saw him in 1989.

Islamberg has some two dozen buildings. He said he lives in a modular-type building.

His sister is Tahari Clark, an attorney who filed a lawsuit for the Muslim group against Doggart. It seeks monetary damages and a restraining order.

The government on Wednesday continued to play conversations Doggart had with various individuals while he was trying to raise enough "gunners" for the Islamberg attack.

He spoke with William Tint, a South Carolina man who was running for president on a patriotic platform at the time in early April 2015. Tint told him he was planning to drop Tom Lineaweaver of Pennsylvania, who Doggart had recently talked to, for his vice president. He said that was because Lineaweaver had come out as being anti-Israel.

Tint asked Doggart to take his place on the ticket, saying, "How do you feel about being my running mate?" However, Doggart showed little interest, focusing on the planned raid instead. He said it needed to be carried out prior to April 15 to get ahead of other potential militia raids going on that day.

Tint pledged that he would stand with Doggart at Islamberg, and he said he owned a military surplus store. He said he could outfit each gunner for about $750 and get weapons and ammunition at a reduced rate.

Doggart said he had a daughter in Easley, S.C., and would meet Tint when he went to see her. The FBI planned to arrest both men at the meeting, but it never took place. Tint later was charged with lying to the FBI, and he pleaded guilty to lying about the planned meeting with Doggart and to knowing about the Islamberg attack plan. 

Doggart said while talking to Tint of the raid, "We have no choice. This is our nation and nobody is taking it from us."

He said of the Muslim community, "We're going to burn it down. If they start laying down fire at us we'll just have to take them out."

 

 

 

 

 


February 8, 2017

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

February 8, 2017

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District

February 8, 2017

Corker, Alexander, Perdue Among Those Voting To Confirm Sessions As Attorney General


An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week ... (click for more)

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Georgia Senator David Perdue were among those voting to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week in Lexington. At the request of 26 th  District Attorney General Jerry Woodall, TBI special agents joined agents with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the Henderson County ... (click for more)

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. Mayor John Roberts said this group has been created to conduct a feasibility study. The five-person committee consists of one appointment each made by the commissioners and the mayor. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Gift Of Good Land

When I got wind that a lady in central North Carolina wanted to give away a picturesque organic farm, free and clear, to some deserving young couple, I hurried to the Bluebird Hill Farm website and immediately thought, “Are you kidding me … this is too good to be true.” But, yes, a woman named Norma Burns wants to give away her gorgeous 12.6-acre farm in Bennett, N.C., to a couple ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors