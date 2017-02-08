Council Member Of Muslim Community Targeted By Signal Mountain Man Says Threat Caused Youth Camp To Be Called Off

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

A council member of the Muslim community targeted by Robert Doggart of Signal Mountain says the threat in 2015 caused the annual youth camp to have to be called off.

Muhammad Clark said residents of the 68-acre Islamburg near Hancock, N.Y., learned of the threats soon after Doggart was arrested by the FBI in April 2015.

He said the camp was still canceled despite the arrest "because we weren't sure if there were others" still out there involved in the plot.

The witness said, "When you have other peoples' children coming there, it is very nerve-wracking."

Doggart is standing trial in Federal Court on terrorist threat charges.

A number of Islamberg residents have been sitting in on the trial being conducted by Judge Curtis Collier.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Jonathan Turner, Mr. Clark said his family came to Islamberg from Brooklyn in 1985 when he was a teenager and when few Muslims were at the compound.

He said the property includes a mosque, school and cafeteria.

The witness said trustees of Islamberg include Hussein Adams, who heads the Muslims of America, and a female. He said community members make payments to the trustees each year so the taxes can be paid.

He said there is one entrance to the community and a number of No Trespassing signs.

Mr. Clark said of Hussein Adams, "He's an upstanding citizen I believe."

He said there are community meetings held at times with members able to debate and discuss topics of the day.

He said he met Sheikh Gilani, a Pakistani cleric who founded the Muslims of the America, and last saw him in 1989.

Islamberg has some two dozen buildings. He said he lives in a modular-type building.

His sister is Tahari Clark, an attorney who filed a lawsuit for the Muslim group against Doggart. It seeks monetary damages and a restraining order.

The government on Wednesday continued to play conversations Doggart had with various individuals while he was trying to raise enough "gunners" for the Islamberg attack.

He spoke with William Tint, a South Carolina man who was running for president on a patriotic platform at the time in early April 2015. Tint told him he was planning to drop Tom Lineaweaver of Pennsylvania, who Doggart had recently talked to, for his vice president. He said that was because Lineaweaver had come out as being anti-Israel.

Tint asked Doggart to take his place on the ticket, saying, "How do you feel about being my running mate?" However, Doggart showed little interest, focusing on the planned raid instead. He said it needed to be carried out prior to April 15 to get ahead of other potential militia raids going on that day.

Tint pledged that he would stand with Doggart at Islamberg, and he said he owned a military surplus store. He said he could outfit each gunner for about $750 and get weapons and ammunition at a reduced rate.

Doggart said he had a daughter in Easley, S.C., and would meet Tint when he went to see her. The FBI planned to arrest both men at the meeting, but it never took place. Tint later was charged with lying to the FBI, and he pleaded guilty to lying about the planned meeting with Doggart and to knowing about the Islamberg attack plan.

Doggart said while talking to Tint of the raid, "We have no choice. This is our nation and nobody is taking it from us."

He said of the Muslim community, "We're going to burn it down. If they start laying down fire at us we'll just have to take them out."