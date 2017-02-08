Corker, Alexander, Perdue, Isakson Among Those Voting To Confirm Sessions As Attorney General

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Georgia Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson were among those voting to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL). The vote to confirm was 52-47.

Senator Corker said, “Jeff Sessions was a widely respected member of the Senate for more than two decades and has great respect for the rule of law.

“I was proud to support his nomination and look forward to the work he will do on behalf of our country.”

Senator Alexander said, “Jeff Sessions has been a friend and respected colleague for years and earned the opportunity to be attorney general through his significant service to our country as U.S. attorney and as U.S. senator.”

Senator Perdue said, “For the last two years, I had the privilege of working alongside Senator Sessions on critical judicial and legal issues facing our country.

"His knowledge and dedication to upholding our Constitution and the rule of law have been evident throughout his many years of public service. Senator Sessions’ extensive legal career as United States attorney and state attorney general, coupled with his experience as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, make him a natural fit to lead our nation’s Justice Department.

"I was proud to vote to confirm Senator Sessions as our new attorney general and I look forward to working with him to make our country safer for all Americans.”