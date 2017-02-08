 Thursday, February 9, 2017 44.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Corker, Alexander, Perdue, Isakson Among Those Voting To Confirm Sessions As Attorney General

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Georgia Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson were among those voting to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL). The vote to confirm was 52-47.

 

Senator Corker said, “Jeff Sessions was a widely respected member of the Senate for more than two decades and has great respect for the rule of law.

 

“I was proud to support his nomination and look forward to the work he will do on behalf of our country.”

 

Senator Alexander said, “Jeff Sessions has been a friend and respected colleague for years and earned the opportunity to be attorney general through his significant service to our country as U.S. attorney and as U.S. senator.” 

 

Senator Perdue said, “For the last two years, I had the privilege of working alongside Senator Sessions on critical judicial and legal issues facing our country.  

 

"His knowledge and dedication to upholding our Constitution and the rule of law have been evident throughout his many years of public service. Senator Sessions’ extensive legal career as United States attorney and state attorney general, coupled with his experience as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, make him a natural fit to lead our nation’s Justice Department.

 

"I was proud to vote to confirm Senator Sessions as our new attorney general and I look forward to working with him to make our country safer for all Americans.”


February 9, 2017

Bradley County Officials Sued For $5 Million In Death Of Inmate At Jail

February 9, 2017

Woman Arrested After Being Caught On Video Burglarizing House On McCallie Avenue

February 9, 2017

Police Charge Pennington In Oct. 18 Robbery At House In East Brainerd


Bradley County officials have been sued for $5 million, plus punitive damages, in connection with the death of an inmate at the Bradley County Jail last September. The suit was filed in ... (click for more)

A woman is facing charges after police said she was caught on video burglarizing a house on McCallie Avenue. Cynthis Denise Green, 51, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the robbery and assault on three members of an East Brainerd family last Oct. 18. Robert Andrew Pennington, 32, of 4706 Wilson Road, is charged with ... (click for more)


Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Commander ‘Gets It’

I regret to inform you that you didn’t read about Donald Trump’s luncheon date on Monday. The “main media” was too busy knocking Betsy DeVos’ nomination, quoting Attorney General Jeff Sessions on what he said over 30 years ago, digging for more of Kellyanne Conway’s slip-of-the-tongue, and talking to “unnamed military officials” about how a brave Navy SEAL should still be alive ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


