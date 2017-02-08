Man Sought In 3 Separate Robberies With Similar Car And Suspect Description

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Chattanooga Police officers responded on Tuesday to three separate robbery from person calls. In each incident the suspect and/or suspect vehicle description is similar.

At approximately 8:36 p. m., a man reported he was walking on Cherokee Boulevard when a white Hyundai approached. The victim said a black male with a handgun exited the vehicle and demanded he hand over his belongings. The victim complied and fled on foot.

At approximately 8:58 p.m. police received report of a robbery from person at City Green Apartments (1730 Urban Trail). The female victim said she was approached from behind by a black male with a handgun who demanded she give up her belongings. The victim complied and fled on foot. The victim said she saw a white sedan with tinted windows leaving the parking lot.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. police responded to a robbery from person call at 495 Riverfront Parkway. The two victims, male and female, said they were running on the Riverwalk when they were approached by a black male with a handgun who demanded they give him their belongings. The victims complied, and the suspect fled on foot. He entered a white sedan with a similar description to the previous two calls.

Members of the Chattanooga Police Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads and ask any witnesses to call police immediately.



The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows, plastic hubcabs (not rims) and a loud muffler.