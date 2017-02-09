Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ASHLEY, MATTHEW WAYNE
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL
1901 A RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL
2709 CITICO AVENUE APT W1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL
269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
CARNEY, AMBER NICOLE
1469 FIELDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, ALISHA ROSE
181 COUNTY ROAD 147 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLEMMONS, THOMAS ALEXANDER
447 BIRD STREET SHELBYVILLE, 37160
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1,000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CREWS, RYAN TEARELLE
2402 OCOEE STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CROSS, KIMBERLY ELIZABETH
1507 HICKORY VALL #K82 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAILEY, KENT DAVID
300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIDSON, ALBERT LEE
1208 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FIREARM WITH VIOL
---
DE LOS RIOS, RAFAEL
7540 MEADOW DRIVE TAMPA, 33634
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
DUBE, PATSY ANN
1508 SOUTH SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUBE, SIMON J
1508 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS
607 NORTH VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
FORD, KOBEAI RAASHARD
PO BOX 8761 CHATTANOOGA, 374140761
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
GASS, SABRINA JEAN
1612 CASTLEBERRY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
GOINES, MICHAEL DERON
203 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD H159 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GOSSETT, PHILLIP RYAN
2513 JEFFERY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE
2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, TANNIS
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $
FUGITIVE FROM FLOYD COUNTY GA
---
HAMILTON, KEITH DAMIEN
1022 FIELDS DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38109
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HAMILTON, SHAWN PATRICK
826 KLONDIKE DRIVE HAWKENSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR
6030 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HILL, VERONICA LATAYO
3832 ROLLING WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374060000
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HIXON, BRANDY MICHELLE
110 SAMMONS DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
7739 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
1960 DILLINGHAM BLVD. SUITE 200 NORFOLK, 23511
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
KELLEY, STANLEY JEROME
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
2904 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LUCAS, NICOLAS
4119 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH
8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ORR, MONNEKA J
2010 COOLEY ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PENA, YOANDY CENDEO
4602 BYERLE CIRCLE TAMPA, 33634
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
PENLAND, TERESA L
4630 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RAULSTON, TARA RUTH
1122 MAPLE TREE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
READUS, KOURTNEY SIMONE
2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ROE, FLOYD EDKER
3009 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL
4127 QUINN ADAMS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS
5904 GRASTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SALES, ROSE LAMAN
914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHOPE, BARBARA JUSTINE
2515 SPRINGS PLACE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION FO SCHEULE 1 FOR RESALE
EVADING
---
SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN
8319 IRIS RD. CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, SAMUEL LEBRON
5242 TERRELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
SOSA, AMANDO JORGE
4227 TACOMA AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH DAMAGE
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
---
SPEIGHT, CHELSEA BIANCA
2702 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR
1640 FERNWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
TIMMER, TAYLOR NICOLE
1657 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WARE, MARCUS LOUIS
111 MALLORY DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE
619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WENTWORTH, JASON FENTON
5004 JACKSON ROAD APSION,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILBANKS, DALTON TYLER
516 LADD AVENUE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, KEVIN LAMAR
700 E 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOTHER, VANDER LEE
928 EMMERSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
