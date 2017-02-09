 Thursday, February 9, 2017 39.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ASHLEY, MATTHEW WAYNE 
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL 
1901 A RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL 
2709 CITICO AVENUE APT W1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL 
269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
CARNEY, AMBER NICOLE 
1469 FIELDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, ALISHA ROSE 
181 COUNTY ROAD 147 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLEMMONS, THOMAS ALEXANDER 
447 BIRD STREET SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1,000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CREWS, RYAN TEARELLE 
2402 OCOEE STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CROSS, KIMBERLY ELIZABETH 
1507 HICKORY VALL #K82 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAILEY, KENT DAVID 
300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIDSON, ALBERT LEE 
1208 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FIREARM WITH VIOL
---
DE LOS RIOS, RAFAEL 
7540 MEADOW DRIVE TAMPA, 33634 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
DUBE, PATSY ANN 
1508 SOUTH SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUBE, SIMON J 
1508 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS 
607 NORTH VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
FORD, KOBEAI RAASHARD 
PO BOX 8761 CHATTANOOGA, 374140761 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
GASS, SABRINA JEAN 
1612 CASTLEBERRY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
GOINES, MICHAEL DERON 
203 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD H159 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GOSSETT, PHILLIP RYAN 
2513 JEFFERY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE 
2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, TANNIS 
7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $
FUGITIVE FROM FLOYD COUNTY GA
---
HAMILTON, KEITH DAMIEN 
1022 FIELDS DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38109 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HAMILTON, SHAWN PATRICK 
826 KLONDIKE DRIVE HAWKENSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR 
6030 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HILL, VERONICA LATAYO 
3832 ROLLING WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HIXON, BRANDY MICHELLE 
110 SAMMONS DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE 
7739 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM 
1960 DILLINGHAM BLVD. SUITE 200 NORFOLK, 23511 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
KELLEY, STANLEY JEROME 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR 
2904 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LUCAS, NICOLAS 
4119 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH 
8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ORR, MONNEKA J 
2010 COOLEY ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PENA, YOANDY CENDEO 
4602 BYERLE CIRCLE TAMPA, 33634 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
PENLAND, TERESA L 
4630 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RAULSTON, TARA RUTH 
1122 MAPLE TREE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
READUS, KOURTNEY SIMONE 
2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ROE, FLOYD EDKER 
3009 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL 
4127 QUINN ADAMS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS 
5904 GRASTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SALES, ROSE LAMAN 
914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHOPE, BARBARA JUSTINE 
2515 SPRINGS PLACE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION FO SCHEULE 1 FOR RESALE
EVADING
---
SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN 
8319 IRIS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, SAMUEL LEBRON 
5242 TERRELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE 
1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
SOSA, AMANDO JORGE 
4227 TACOMA AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH DAMAGE
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
---
SPEIGHT, CHELSEA BIANCA 
2702 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR 
1640 FERNWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
TIMMER, TAYLOR NICOLE 
1657 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WARE, MARCUS LOUIS 
111 MALLORY DR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE 
619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WENTWORTH, JASON FENTON 
5004 JACKSON ROAD APSION, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILBANKS, DALTON TYLER 
516 LADD AVENUE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, KEVIN LAMAR 
700 E 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS 
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOTHER, VANDER LEE 
928 EMMERSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
CARNEY, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, ALISHA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEMMONS, THOMAS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1,000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CREWS, RYAN TEARELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROSS, KIMBERLY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAILEY, KENT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


GASS, SABRINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
GOINES, MICHAEL DERON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GOSSETT, PHILLIP RYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, TANNIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $
  • FUGITIVE FROM FLOYD COUNTY GA
HAMILTON, KEITH DAMIEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HILL, VERONICA LATAYO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HIXON, BRANDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
JONES, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ORR, MONNEKA J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PENLAND, TERESA L
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/14/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROE, FLOYD EDKER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SALES, ROSE LAMAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHOPE, BARBARA JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/24/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION FO SCHEULE 1 FOR RESALE
  • EVADING
SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, SAMUEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
SPEIGHT, CHELSEA BIANCA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/11/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
TIMMER, TAYLOR NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARE, MARCUS LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WENTWORTH, JASON FENTON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
   
WILSON, KEVIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


February 9, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

February 8, 2017

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

February 8, 2017

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE  907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week ... (click for more)

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE  907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- ASHLEY, MATTHEW WAYNE  8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week in Lexington. At the request of 26 th  District Attorney General Jerry Woodall, TBI special agents joined agents with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the Henderson County ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Commander ‘Gets It’

I regret to inform you that you didn’t read about Donald Trump’s luncheon date on Monday. The “main media” was too busy knocking Betsy DeVos’ nomination, quoting Attorney General Jeff Sessions on what he said over 30 years ago, digging for more of Kellyanne Conway’s slip-of-the-tongue, and talking to “unnamed military officials” about how a brave Navy SEAL should still be alive ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors