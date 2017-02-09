Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARROWOOD, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

ASHLEY, MATTHEW WAYNE

8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL

1901 A RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL2709 CITICO AVENUE APT W1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500---CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50---CARNEY, AMBER NICOLE1469 FIELDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CLARK, ALISHA ROSE181 COUNTY ROAD 147 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CLEMMONS, THOMAS ALEXANDER447 BIRD STREET SHELBYVILLE, 37160Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1,000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)---COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---CREWS, RYAN TEARELLE2402 OCOEE STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CROSS, KIMBERLY ELIZABETH1507 HICKORY VALL #K82 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DAILEY, KENT DAVID300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DAVIDSON, ALBERT LEE1208 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FIREARM WITH VIOL---DE LOS RIOS, RAFAEL7540 MEADOW DRIVE TAMPA, 33634Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE---DUBE, PATSY ANN1508 SOUTH SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DUBE, SIMON J1508 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS607 NORTH VALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---FORD, KOBEAI RAASHARDPO BOX 8761 CHATTANOOGA, 374140761Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---GASS, SABRINA JEAN1612 CASTLEBERRY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---GOINES, MICHAEL DERON203 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)FAILURE TO APPEAR---GOODLOW, STACY DARREL1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD H159 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GOSSETT, PHILLIP RYAN2513 JEFFERY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY---HALL, TANNIS7744 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $FUGITIVE FROM FLOYD COUNTY GA---HAMILTON, KEITH DAMIEN1022 FIELDS DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38109Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HAMILTON, SHAWN PATRICK826 KLONDIKE DRIVE HAWKENSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HEREFORD, CLARENCE JUNIOR6030 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HILL, VERONICA LATAYO3832 ROLLING WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374060000Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HIXON, BRANDY MICHELLE110 SAMMONS DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE7739 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---JONES, MICHAEL ADAM1960 DILLINGHAM BLVD. SUITE 200 NORFOLK, 23511Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---KELLEY, STANLEY JEROME800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR2904 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LUCAS, NICOLAS4119 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ORR, MONNEKA J2010 COOLEY ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PENA, YOANDY CENDEO4602 BYERLE CIRCLE TAMPA, 33634Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---PENLAND, TERESA L4630 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---RAULSTON, TARA RUTH1122 MAPLE TREE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---READUS, KOURTNEY SIMONE2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ROE, FLOYD EDKER3009 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL4127 QUINN ADAMS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS5904 GRASTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SALES, ROSE LAMAN914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHOPE, BARBARA JUSTINE2515 SPRINGS PLACE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION FO SCHEULE 1 FOR RESALEEVADING---SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN8319 IRIS RD. CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, SAMUEL LEBRON5242 TERRELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE1418 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---SOSA, AMANDO JORGE4227 TACOMA AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH DAMAGEDRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE---SPEIGHT, CHELSEA BIANCA2702 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TALLEY, RICKEY LAMAR1640 FERNWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---TIMMER, TAYLOR NICOLE1657 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WARE, MARCUS LOUIS111 MALLORY DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE619 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WENTWORTH, JASON FENTON5004 JACKSON ROAD APSION,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WILBANKS, DALTON TYLER516 LADD AVENUE RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, KEVIN LAMAR700 E 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---YORK, BRANDON THOMAS7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOTHER, VANDER LEE928 EMMERSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO BARROW, JALAYCIAN JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500 CARNEY, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, ALISHA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEMMONS, THOMAS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1,000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY) COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CREWS, RYAN TEARELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CROSS, KIMBERLY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAILEY, KENT DAVID

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/08/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



