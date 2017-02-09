Man Who Shot Officer 5 Times At East Lake Courts Gets Maximum 10-Year Term In Federal Court

Thursday, February 9, 2017

A man who shot a Chattanooga Police officer numerous times at East Lake Courts in August 2015 was sentenced Thursday morning to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Judge Sandy Mattice did not specify whether the sentence is concurrent or consecutive with any state time that Celvin "Squeaky" Houston may receive.

Houston had a recommended sentencing range of 30 years to life. However, the judge noted that the maximum term for the gun charge was 10 years.

Houston in August 2015 pleaded guilty to the same charge. The earlier agreement was that Houston would serve seven years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. However, Judge Mattice rejected that deal because of the serious nature of the case.

Prosecutor Chris Poole said he had agreed to it because it was to be served consecutively to any state time. Amanda Dunn, the fifth attorney for Houston, said under the guidelines it would have to be concurrent.

Judge Mattice said he had no knowledge of what the state might do with the case, though he said there were indications that Houston might be tried there for attempted murder.

Prosecutor Poole said it was clear that Houston was attempting to kill Chattanooga Police Officer William McMillan in the incident March 12, 2013, at East Lake Courts. He said Houston hid behind a screen door and shot the officer, knocking him to the ground. He said he went toward him and shot him four more times until the gun jammed.

The prosecutor said since Houston has been in jail on the current charge he has been charged five times with aggravated assault and twice with having contraband in jail.

Officer McMillan was in the courtroom with several other officers and Police Chief Fred Fletcher.

Attorney Dunn said many of the charges against Houston have been misdemeanors. She said an aggravated assault conviction against him dates to 1995 when he was 21.

Houston also earlier agreed to plead guilty to attempted murder in Criminal Court. That term was to be worked out by the district attorney's office and defense attorney Dunn, who is Houston's fifth lawyer. But it never has due to issues about transferring the case between federal and state courts.



Officer McMillan was shot multiple times in the thigh, buttock and groin areas, a police report said.

At the time of his arrest, Houston had two additional warrants from a prior incident for attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Houston has a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction in 2012 in state court for being in possession of a handgun with felony convictions. He got a two-year suspended sentence.

He got another two-year suspended sentence in 2004 when he was charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon.

The arrest report said Officer McMillan was responding to a call from an anonymous caller saying there were 30 people hanging out in the East Lake Housing area and they wanted them checked out.

As the officer walked up to the group, one of them pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officer, the report says.

During the investigation, officers learned that "Squeaky" was the person who shot the officer. Investigators found his cellphone at the scene.

They identified "Squeaky" as Celvin Houston and began to look for his associates, Alisha Houston and Moniek Johnson. They were brought to police headquarters.

Both said they had spoken with Houston and he told them that he "messed up by shooting an officer."

Attorney Dunn said Houston began drinking and using marijuana the morning of the incident and was highly intoxicated by the time of the confrontation with the officer.