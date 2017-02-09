Holt Drafting Bill To Curb Legislative Receptions By Lobbyists

Thursday, February 9, 2017

State Rep Andy Holt (R-Dresden) announced that he will be filing legislation to strengthen Tennessee's lobbying ethics laws with respect to legislative receptions. Rep. Holt said, "Spending on legislative receptions (parties funded by lobbying organizations with exclusive invitations to members of the legislature) have recently reached an all-time high."

Rep. Holt said his proposal "will seek to protect taxpayers and strike back against a culture that has become notorious for its excesses. "

He said, "We must balance the right of citizens to petition their government with some simple common sense. There are serious weaknesses in our state's ethics laws that defy the basic expectations of Tennessee voters. Hanging out with celebrities and drinking fancy cocktails may be fun, but it doesn't add anything to the legislative process. The taxpayers of Tennessee expect and deserve better."

He said the legislation is currently being drafted. He sai he "would like to give the subject the attention it deserves.

"This is not a knee-jerk reaction. I will be talking to my colleagues and any interested organizations to ensure that what we draft is fair and is an appropriate exercise of the power of state government."

The Senate sponsor of the legislation will be announced later this week, it was stated.