Police Charge Pennington In Oct. 18 Robbery At House In East Brainerd

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the robbery and assault on three members of an East Brainerd family last Oct. 18.

Robert Andrew Pennington, 32, of 4706 Wilson Road, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Police said a woman and her son were leaving their home on Awhila Drive off Hickory Valley Road near I-75 when two men dressed in dark clothing approached them. Both were brandishing dark pistols.

One of the men grabbed the mother and pushed her to the ground. The second gunman tacked the son and pinned him to the ground.

They demanded keys to the house "so they could get the cash."

Police said the woman's husband heard a commotion outside and went running out. When he did, the two gunmen began firing.

No member of the family was hit, but bullets damaged the walls and windows of the house.

Police said Pennington was later picked out of a photo lineup.

Pennington has an extensive criminal record, including a number of drug and theft charges.