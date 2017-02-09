Woman Arrested After Being Caught On Video Burglarizing House On McCallie Avenue

Thursday, February 9, 2017

A woman is facing charges after police said she was caught on video burglarizing a house on McCallie Avenue.

Cynthis Denise Green, 51, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

Mark Siedlecki said a black female took an Apple Mac Book along with a controller and batteries for his drone.

He turned over video of the incident to police.

Burglary detective Michael Early recognized Ms. Green from the video. He then located her on Union Avenue wearing the same clothes as in the video.

Ms. Green said she sold the items at "a dope house" on Chamberlain Avenue.

Detective Early was able to gain the return of the Mac Book and drone controller from Gary McGlocton, who said he bought them from Ms. Green.