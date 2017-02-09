Bradley County Officials Sued For $5 Million In Death Of Inmate At Jail

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Bradley County officials have been sued for $5 million, plus punitive damages, in connection with the death of an inmate at the Bradley County Jail last September.

The suit was filed in Federal Court by Kristin Danielle Nelms, administrator of the estate of 41-year-old Ralph Lee Nelms.

Three correctional officers were suspended pending an investigation of the death by the TBI.

Nelms was in jail on burglary and theft charges.

The suit says Nelms "lived with an addiction and mental illness related to his addiction."

It says both conditions were well known to the jail staff.

The suit says the staff knew Nelms was suicidal, but placed him in a cell with a cloth garment with straps that he used to take his own life. He was found hanging in his cell two days after his arrest.

It says the jail staff failed to provide Nelms with proper medical and mental health care.

the suit was filed against Bradley County, Sheriff Eric Watson, jail staff Ronald Joshua Reddish, Gabriel Nathaniel Black and Timothy Jason Boyd and four unknown members of the sheriff's office.

The 26-page complaint was filed by Cleveland attorneys H. Franklin Chancey and Rachel Fisher.