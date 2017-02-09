 Thursday, February 9, 2017 44.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Bradley County Officials Sued For $5 Million In Death Of Inmate At Jail

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Bradley County officials have been sued for $5 million, plus punitive damages, in connection with the death of an inmate at the Bradley County Jail last September.

The suit was filed in Federal Court by Kristin Danielle Nelms, administrator of the estate of 41-year-old Ralph Lee Nelms.

Three correctional officers were suspended pending an investigation of the death by the TBI.

Nelms was in jail on burglary and theft charges.

The suit says Nelms "lived with an addiction and mental illness related to his addiction."

It says both conditions were well known to the jail staff.

The suit says the staff knew Nelms was suicidal, but placed him in a cell with a cloth garment with straps that he used to take his own life. He was found hanging in his cell two days after his arrest.

It says the jail staff failed to provide Nelms with proper medical and mental health care.

the suit was filed against Bradley County, Sheriff Eric Watson, jail staff Ronald Joshua Reddish, Gabriel Nathaniel Black and Timothy Jason Boyd and four unknown members of the sheriff's office.

The 26-page complaint was filed by Cleveland attorneys H. Franklin Chancey and Rachel Fisher.

 


Woman Arrested After Being Caught On Video Burglarizing House On McCallie Avenue

Police Charge Pennington In Oct. 18 Robbery At House In East Brainerd


A woman is facing charges after police said she was caught on video burglarizing a house on McCallie Avenue. Cynthis Denise Green, 51, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the robbery and assault on three members of an East Brainerd family last Oct. 18. Robert Andrew Pennington, 32, of 4706 Wilson Road, is charged with ... (click for more)


City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Commander ‘Gets It’

I regret to inform you that you didn’t read about Donald Trump’s luncheon date on Monday. The “main media” was too busy knocking Betsy DeVos’ nomination, quoting Attorney General Jeff Sessions on what he said over 30 years ago, digging for more of Kellyanne Conway’s slip-of-the-tongue, and talking to “unnamed military officials” about how a brave Navy SEAL should still be alive ... (click for more)

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


