Thursday, February 9, 2017

A man who was shot by police after a lengthy chase that ended at a strip mall in Soddy Daisy was shot 15 times, according to the autopsy report.

The report on Christopher Dalton Sexton, 29, said a handgun was found near his body.

He was being investigation for violation of an order of protection when he took off in a black pickup truck.

Stop sticks that flatten tires were used to finally halt the vehicle.

The report says Sexton "exited his vehicle and confronted law enforcement."