 Thursday, February 9, 2017 32.9°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Berke Announces That Homelessness Among Veterans In Chattanooga Has Been Effectively Ended

Thursday, February 9, 2017 - by Dennis Norwood

  • Some of the 100-plus people in attendance at the National Guard Armory to celebrate the effective end of veteran homelessness in Chattanooga

    - photo by Dennis Norwood

  • Chattanooga City Council candidates Mickey McCamish, left, and Manny Rico were in attendance

    - photo by Dennis Norwood

  • Task Force co-chairs Donna Maddox and Councilman Chip Henderson

    - photo by Dennis Norwood

  • Service providers were recognized by the mayor for their role in ending veteran homelessness

    - photo by Dennis Norwood

  • Mayor Andy Berke speaks to the gathered audience

    - photo by Dennis Norwood

  • The city's Homeless Coordinator Heather Hoffman was recognized by the mayor for her role in achieving this milestone

    - photo by Dennis Norwood

  • Mayor Andy Berke, center, and members of the Veterans Homelessness Task Force

    - photo by Dennis Norwood

Saying that, “These men and women have fought for our freedom, they shouldn’t have to fight for a place to sleep,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced that homelessness among veterans has been effectively ended in the city.

Over 100 citizens, veterans, National Guardsmen, service providers, volunteers and task force workers gathered Thursday afternoon at the Tennessee National Guard Armory to celebrate this very important milestone. The source for this announcement was a letter from Matthew Doherty, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Mr. Doherty wrote, in a letter dated Feb. 3, “The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs are pleased to confirm that the City of Chattanooga has effectively ended homelessness among Veterans.”

The mayor, in his 2014 State of the City address, pledged to end veterans’ homelessness in Chattanooga. He next signed an Executive Order establishing a Veterans Task Force to find solutions. The Task Force was co-chaired by Councilman Chip Henderson and Donna Maddox.

In just under three years 244 veterans have been housed. Chattanooga joins a list of cities that include Phoenix, Arizona and Salt Lake City, Utah in eradicating this challenge facing our Veterans across the country. Mayor Berke said, “This is the Chattanooga Way. Over the last two years a group of people stood up and said, ‘Not in my city!’”

Theodore Young, Jr., a VA case worker, though he himself not a veteran, said, “It is an honor to serve individuals who sacrificed so much for our country.” Mr. Young ventured that presently there are about 85 active vouchers being handled by he and his fellow case workers, although hundreds of vets have been helped.

He went on to say that there generally several reasons a veteran might need help, “they may return from service without a family to support them, there may be other challenges such as mental illness, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or traumatic injuries such as loss of limbs or traumatic brain injury.”

Mr. Young pointed out that it’s not just homelessness that he and his co-workers help with. They also help vets walk through the entire VA system.

“We honor them as heroes and they need our country to support them,” he said, “Not just the VA but our communities at large. This is a great opportunity to acknowledge the work the VA and our community has accomplished.”

Mayor Berke concluded his remarks by saying, “Very few cities have done this. We are the first in our state. It is exciting and we are here to celebrate these men and women who woke up every day and put on a uniform to protect the greatest country in the world.”

 

 

 

 


February 9, 2017

Berke Announces That Homelessness Among Veterans In Chattanooga Has Been Effectively Ended

February 9, 2017

Man Shot By Police At Soddy Daisy After Chase Had 15 Bullet Wounds

February 9, 2017

Car Lands In Water At Audubon Acres


Saying that, “These men and women have fought for our freedom, they shouldn’t have to fight for a place to sleep,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced that homelessness among veterans has ... (click for more)

A man who was shot by police after a lengthy chase that ended at a strip mall in Soddy Daisy was shot 15 times, according to the autopsy report. The report on Christopher Dalton Sexton, 29, ... (click for more)

For the second time  in three days , a car has found its way into a body of water. This time it was in South Chickamauga Creek on the property of Audubon Acres in East Brainerd. Audubon ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Berke Announces That Homelessness Among Veterans In Chattanooga Has Been Effectively Ended

Saying that, “These men and women have fought for our freedom, they shouldn’t have to fight for a place to sleep,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced that homelessness among veterans has been effectively ended in the city. Over 100 citizens, veterans, National Guardsmen, service providers, volunteers and task force workers gathered Thursday afternoon at the Tennessee National ... (click for more)

Man Shot By Police At Soddy Daisy After Chase Had 15 Bullet Wounds

A man who was shot by police after a lengthy chase that ended at a strip mall in Soddy Daisy was shot 15 times, according to the autopsy report. The report on Christopher Dalton Sexton, 29, said a handgun was found near his body. He was being investigation for violation of an order of protection when he took off in a black pickup truck. Stop sticks that flatten tires were ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wheelon Is Still A Bum

In April of 2013 animal control officers, including the Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, raided a horse barn in Blount County and were both amazed and sickened by the way a well-known rogue trainer, Larry Joe Wheelon, had been abusing Tennessee Walking Horses. The pictures were horrible to view. One horse was in such pain it bolted inside ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Mocs Fall To Paladins 60-56

The Chattanooga Mocs and Furman went down to the wire with first-place in the Southern Conference on the line in Timmons Arena Thursday night. The Paladins escaped with a 60-56 victory.   The Paladins led 54-52 after Devin Sibley made two free throws with 5:32 to play. Chattanooga tied it almost three minutes later, 54-54, on Tre’ McLean’s layup on one of Justin Tuoyo’s ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors