Perdue Urges Senate To Confirm Dr. Tom Price As Secretary Of Health And Human Services

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Senator David Perdue spoke on Thursday on the Senate floor about the upcoming confirmation vote on President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Tom Price.

He said, "I rise tonight to support the confirmation of my friend, fellow Georgian, and our next Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Tom Price.

"I’ve known Dr. Price personally and worked with him for quite some time. He is a remarkable individual and we should take comfort in his nomination to this important position because he has years of service and years of experience working within our nation’s health care system. He has been a practicing physician, a state legislator, and a member of the United States House of Representatives.



"Dr. Price knows that government intrusion has already negatively impacted patient care in the last few years. He has years of professional experience as a physician and he’s seen as a leading voice in health care policy.



"My colleagues across the aisle oppose him, they say, primarily because of his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. The truth is, Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight today.



"I think we are taking a great American who is willing to volunteer to serve and become a member of this President Trump’s cabinet, and try to make health care better for every American. I can’t think of another person in this country who is more qualified for this timely responsibility.



"Dr. Price will work to end Washington’s takeover of our health care system, and I know he will work tirelessly for a health care system that compassionately improves the lives of every American.



"Truly, there is no one more qualified to serve as our next Health and Human Services Secretary than my good friend, Dr. Tom Price. I’m proud to support him and I’m glad we’re finally grinding our way to his confirmation later tonight.”

