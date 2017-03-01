Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAIR, MELISSA B
408 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS
309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, LORENZO TYRELL
2602 E. 46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BELLMON, CYMONE MARSHEL
1906 RAULSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BRADLEY, TIFFANY NICOLE
620 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER
4011 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
CERVANTES-MARTINEZ, WALMER
1147 GRANT WAY APT B6 BOWLING GREEN, 42101
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CHAIN, PAUL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
COLLINS, TIMOTHY MATTHEW
824 CLIFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
7723 BASSWOOD DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
---
DAVENPORT, DEDRICK LEBRON
1021 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
DEAN, JUSTIN SHANE
201 CREEKS JEWEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORGERY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
DUGGAN, STACY RENE
1640 PARKWAY DRIVE LENOIR CITY, 37771
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
FITZPATRICK, JOHN EUGENE
4125 RINGGOLD RD E RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $500
---
GREESON, REMBERT DAVID
271 MEADOW LARK LANE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY, GA)
---
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
712 NORTHCREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYES, CLINTON ALLAN
1827 LULU LAKE ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE
912 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JONES, ELLIS
4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
JUVENCIO, GALINDO GONZALEZ - SIMON
2104 E. 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
LAWS, AMBER JANAE
131 STILES LANE KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LESLEY, FRANK MILFORD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MARTIN, JASON EDWARD
1715 BENNETT CIRCLE HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM
6819 DEER WOOD DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, KELLY T
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MURPHY, JACK DEE
3020 VISTA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NARDELLA, JESSICA ANN
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 34 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PECHANEC, WILLIAM C
1175 HAMBREE ROAD ROSWELL, 30076
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL)
---
PRATT, EMMANUEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE
2910 WILLIAMSBURG LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
105 PEERLESS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAMP OR FLAG ON PROJECTING LOAD
---
ROSE, KAYLE JORDAN
6136 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SEIBER, APRIL ROSE
111 PAINT ROCK FERRY RD APT A KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE
2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SHARP, CLARA RENEA
4 CARROL LANE ROSSVILLE, 307410000
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, JABRELLE RESHAY
2206 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
TIMMONS, MAURICE LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
1 EAST 11TH STREET 1011 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TUCKER, SYDNEY LAMONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WADE, JERIMIE JAVIER
17 E. GLOVER ST ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
WALKER, LATRELL DEJUAN
6136 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA
1608 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
WARD, BRITTNEY M
1170 ATHENS STREET GAINESVILLE, 30501
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 500
---
WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL
609 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WELLS, CHARLES BLANT
3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WOODRUFF, CLIFFORD EUGENE
4316 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO))
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAIR, MELISSA B
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BARNES, ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/16/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 1000
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|BECK, ALLEN FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FRM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA
|
|BELL, LORENZO TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BELLMON, CYMONE MARSHEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRACKETT, RICKEY LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/04/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|BRADLEY, TIFFANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURGNER, COURTNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|COLLINS, TIMOTHY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DEAN, JUSTIN SHANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
|
|DUGGAN, STACY RENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|GALLOWAY, TROY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREESON, REMBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY, GA)
|
|HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, CLINTON ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/24/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
|
|JONES, ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|JUVENCIO, GALINDO GONZALEZ - SIMON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|LAWS, AMBER JANAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LESLEY, FRANK MILFORD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MARTIN, JASON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, KELLY T
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MURPHY, JACK DEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NARDELLA, JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PECHANEC, WILLIAM C
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL)
|
|PRATT, EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LAMP OR FLAG ON PROJECTING LOAD
|
|ROSE, KAYLE JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SEIBER, APRIL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHARP, CLARA RENEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, JABRELLE RESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TIMMONS, MAURICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, SYDNEY LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WADE, JERIMIE JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|WALKER, LATRELL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|WARD, BRITTNEY M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WOODRUFF, CLIFFORD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO))
|