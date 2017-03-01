Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, MELISSA B

408 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

---

ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS

309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BELL, LORENZO TYRELL

2602 E. 46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BELLMON, CYMONE MARSHEL

1906 RAULSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BRADLEY, TIFFANY NICOLE

620 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER

4011 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

CERVANTES-MARTINEZ, WALMER

1147 GRANT WAY APT B6 BOWLING GREEN, 42101

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CHAIN, PAUL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

COLLINS, TIMOTHY MATTHEW

824 CLIFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CRAWL, MARLON GERARD

7723 BASSWOOD DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE---DAVENPORT, DEDRICK LEBRON1021 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---DEAN, JUSTIN SHANE201 CREEKS JEWEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFORGERYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---DUGGAN, STACY RENE1640 PARKWAY DRIVE LENOIR CITY, 37771Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---FITZPATRICK, JOHN EUGENE4125 RINGGOLD RD E RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $500---GREESON, REMBERT DAVID271 MEADOW LARK LANE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY, GA)---HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE712 NORTHCREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAYES, CLINTON ALLAN1827 LULU LAKE ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)---HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE912 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JONES, ELLIS4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---JUVENCIO, GALINDO GONZALEZ - SIMON2104 E. 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVING---LAWS, AMBER JANAE131 STILES LANE KINGSTON, 37763Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LESLEY, FRANK MILFORD727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MARTIN, JASON EDWARD1715 BENNETT CIRCLE HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM6819 DEER WOOD DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, KELLY T701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MURPHY, JACK DEE3020 VISTA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---NARDELLA, JESSICA ANN2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 34 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PECHANEC, WILLIAM C1175 HAMBREE ROAD ROSWELL, 30076Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL)---PRATT, EMMANUELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE2910 WILLIAMSBURG LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---REMSON, KENNETH PHIL4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES105 PEERLESS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELAMP OR FLAG ON PROJECTING LOAD---ROSE, KAYLE JORDAN6136 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---SEIBER, APRIL ROSE111 PAINT ROCK FERRY RD APT A KINGSTON, 37763Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SHARP, CLARA RENEA4 CARROL LANE ROSSVILLE, 307410000Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES1801 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, JABRELLE RESHAY2206 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---TIMMONS, MAURICE LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE1 EAST 11TH STREET 1011 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TUCKER, SYDNEY LAMONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WADE, JERIMIE JAVIER17 E. GLOVER ST ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---WALKER, LATRELL DEJUAN6136 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA1608 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---WARD, BRITTNEY M1170 ATHENS STREET GAINESVILLE, 30501Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER 500---WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL609 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WELLS, CHARLES BLANT3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WOODRUFF, CLIFFORD EUGENE4316 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO))

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, MELISSA B

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/25/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BARNES, ALAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/16/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 1000

CRIMINAL SIMULATION BECK, ALLEN FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/27/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FRM CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA BELL, LORENZO TYRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR BELLMON, CYMONE MARSHEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BRACKETT, RICKEY LAVELL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/04/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BRADLEY, TIFFANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BURGNER, COURTNEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

COLLINS, TIMOTHY MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRAWL, MARLON GERARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S DEAN, JUSTIN SHANE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD DUGGAN, STACY RENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION GALLOWAY, TROY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000 GREESON, REMBERT DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY, GA) HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/29/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAYES, CLINTON ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/24/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

FTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) JONES, ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES JUVENCIO, GALINDO GONZALEZ - SIMON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

LAWS, AMBER JANAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LESLEY, FRANK MILFORD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/20/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MARTIN, JASON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KELLY T

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MURPHY, JACK DEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NARDELLA, JESSICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PECHANEC, WILLIAM C

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL) PRATT, EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REMSON, KENNETH PHIL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAMP OR FLAG ON PROJECTING LOAD ROSE, KAYLE JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SEIBER, APRIL ROSE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHARP, CLARA RENEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/06/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THOMAS, JABRELLE RESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TIMMONS, MAURICE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 02/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)