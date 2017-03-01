Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Wednesday, March 1, 2017 69.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, MELISSA B 
408 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS 
309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, LORENZO TYRELL 
2602 E. 46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BELLMON, CYMONE MARSHEL 
1906 RAULSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BRADLEY, TIFFANY NICOLE 
620 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER 
4011 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
CERVANTES-MARTINEZ, WALMER 
1147 GRANT WAY APT B6 BOWLING GREEN, 42101 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CHAIN, PAUL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
COLLINS, TIMOTHY MATTHEW 
824 CLIFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CRAWL, MARLON GERARD 
7723 BASSWOOD DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE 
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
---
DAVENPORT, DEDRICK LEBRON 
1021 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
DEAN, JUSTIN SHANE 
201 CREEKS JEWEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORGERY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
DUGGAN, STACY RENE 
1640 PARKWAY DRIVE LENOIR CITY, 37771 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
FITZPATRICK, JOHN EUGENE 
4125 RINGGOLD RD E RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $500
---
GREESON, REMBERT DAVID 
271 MEADOW LARK LANE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (MURRAY COUNTY, GA)
---
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE 
712 NORTHCREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYES, CLINTON ALLAN 
1827 LULU LAKE ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE 
912 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JONES, ELLIS 
4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
JUVENCIO, GALINDO GONZALEZ - SIMON 
2104 E. 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
LAWS, AMBER JANAE 
131 STILES LANE KINGSTON, 37763 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LESLEY, FRANK MILFORD 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MARTIN, JASON EDWARD 
1715 BENNETT CIRCLE HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM 
6819 DEER WOOD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, KELLY T 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MURPHY, JACK DEE 
3020 VISTA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NARDELLA, JESSICA ANN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 34 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PECHANEC, WILLIAM C 
1175 HAMBREE ROAD ROSWELL, 30076 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL)
---
PRATT, EMMANUEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE 
2910 WILLIAMSBURG LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL 
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES 
105 PEERLESS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAMP OR FLAG ON PROJECTING LOAD
---
ROSE, KAYLE JORDAN 
6136 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SEIBER, APRIL ROSE 
111 PAINT ROCK FERRY RD APT A KINGSTON, 37763 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE 
2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SHARP, CLARA RENEA 
4 CARROL LANE ROSSVILLE, 307410000 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES 
1801 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, JABRELLE RESHAY 
2206 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
TIMMONS, MAURICE LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE 
1 EAST 11TH STREET 1011 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TUCKER, SYDNEY LAMONTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WADE, JERIMIE JAVIER 
17 E. GLOVER ST ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
WALKER, LATRELL DEJUAN 
6136 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA 
1608 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
WARD, BRITTNEY M 
1170 ATHENS STREET GAINESVILLE, 30501 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 500
---
WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL 
609 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WELLS, CHARLES BLANT 
3407 ROBERTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WOODRUFF, CLIFFORD EUGENE 
4316 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO))

