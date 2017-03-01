Area Members Of Congress React Favorably To Trump Speech To Congress

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Area members of Congress reacted favorably to the first speech to Congress by new President Donald Trump.

Senator. Lamar Alexander said, “The president’s speech was hopeful and well-delivered. I especially liked his focus on the importance of national defense, on restoring local control of schools, and on repairing the damage Obamacare has caused and replacing it with health care systems that provide Americans with more choices of health insurance at a lower cost.

Senator David Perdue said,“President Trump has hit the ground running and is keeping his promises to the American people. He has put the needs of Americans first and the results he’s already achieved have brought forward a renewed spirit of optimism in our country. It’s been encouraging to see President Trump start to get our government moving at more of a business-pace, rather than the usual Washington pace.

“Look at the results. The economy today is on the precipice of a turnaround. The bond market is pricing in potential growth, consumer confidence is showing early signs of moving up, and even corporate leaders are beginning to talk about investing again after a decade of uncertainty and low growth.

“Tonight, we heard President Trump outline his optimistic vision for America—one with more job opportunities, education choices, and economic mobility for everyone. This is what our country needs to become competitive again, and I am committed to helping him achieve these results for Georgians and the American people.”

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-04) said he "supports the President’s border and national security initiatives and emphasizes a freer, growing economy, which Republicans’ tax and regulatory agenda – including Obamacare repeal – will help to create.

“Since taking office last month, after an historic, sweeping election, Republicans in Congress and the White House have accomplished a lot for the American people, and we’re working hard to deliver more, better results for all Americans.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said, “Last night’s Joint Address by President Trump was filled with optimism and solutions for our great country. I am very excited by his commitment to fix our broken healthcare system, fight terrorism, and ensure our military is the strongest in the world,” said Fleischmann. “I look forward to continuing my work in Congress to help the Administration reach these crucial objectives for the American people.”