Man Fires Multiple Shots Into Car Occupied By Girlfriend; Later Turns Gun On Himself

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

A man fired numerous shots at his girlfriend while she was inside a car, then he later turned the gun on himself in North Hamilton County late Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a shooting which took place at the intersection of Birchwood Pike and Highwa 60. According to reports, 21-year-old Matthew Robert Leon Layne from Harrison shot multiple times into a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend after she stopped at the intersection.

The shooting was apparently the continuation of an argument which occurred earlier in the evening at a different location. The victim was able to drive off and Layne followed her to their residence.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they attempted to persuade Layne to come outside. During the negotiations, deputies heard a gunshot originating from inside the home. Deputies entered the residence and found Layne suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Layne was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The victim received a minor injury which did not require medical attention. Arrest warrants are currently being sought for Layne.