Fleischmann Re-Introduces Anti-Terrorism Bill

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has reintroduced, The Combating Terrorist Recruitment Act. Last Congress the bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives twice.

The bill requires the Department of Homeland Security to utilize testimonials from former extremists and defectors to counter-message propaganda used in recruitment efforts of terrorist groups like ISIS.

“Almost two years ago in Chattanooga, the town I live in and proudly represent, we experienced a terrorist attack—which tragically killed five servicemen and wounded several others. That attack and others like it in San Bernardino, Paris and Orlando prove we must use every tool we have to combat extremism,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “My legislation is a practical measure to help destroy terrorist recruitment methods, by using the testimony of those who have seen the evil of these groups firsthand.”

He said the bill "implements a key recommendation made by the Homeland Security Committee’s bipartisan task force specifically designed to counter Terrorist and Foreign Fighter Travel.

"The Department of State and many ally nations, including France and Germany, already effectively use the testimonials of former jihadists to help deter radicalization."