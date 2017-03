Storm Brings Down Numerous Power Lines; Closes Roads

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

A fierce storm blew into Chattanooga shortly after 3 p.m. with a whistling wind and driving rain. Numerous power lines and several street lights were knocked down. A number of roads were closed by flood waters or downed limbs. Here was the roads closed and road hazards situation at 4:10 p.m.:

5in;"> 2400 Welch Rd Trees down/Road closed Hamilton Co

Shirley Pond/Harrison Bay Tree down/Road closed Hamilton Co

Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain Ct Tree down/Road closed Signal Mtn

5400 Delashmitt Rd Tree down/Road closed Chattanooga

4700 Rocky River Tree down/Road closed Chattanooga

14304 Old Dayton Pike Trees/Wires Down Hamilton Co

2500 Poe Road Tree across roadway Hamilton Co

Hidden Brook/Middle Creek Tree in Roadway Hamilton Co

2200 Suck Creek Rd Trees in Roadway Hamilton Co

5809 Tyner Ln Power Pole/Wires down Hamilton Co

7726 Middle Valley Rd Trees in Roadway Hamilton Co

Shirley Pond/Harrison Pike Tree across Roadway Hamilton Co

Eastgate Loop/Brainerd Rd Flooding in roadway Chattanooga

1200 Suck Creek Rd Trees in Roadway Chattanooga

1400 Signal Mtn Blvd Tree down R lane Chattanooga

2500 Stuart St Trees/Wires down Chattanooga

3300 Hixson Pike SB Tree across Roadway Chattanooga

1700 Ashmore Ave Pole/Wires down Red Bank

110 Martin Road Tree down Red Bank

1400 Dayton Blvd Power Pole snapped Red Bank

4100 Dayton Blvd Power Pole down

Signal Mtn Blvd/Mountain CT Tree down

Gold Point Cir/Chester Frost Tree down

Chattanooga City Court was closed Wednesday afternoon. All cases at 3:00, 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. are passed to next Wednesday at the same time.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College will close all campuses at 2 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather. All evening classes and activities have been canceled.

Due to impending weather, churches are canceling services on Wednesday.

Union Hill M. B. Church, 1800 North Chamberlain Ave., will be closed.

The Cleveland Cowboy Church at 3040 Blythe Road in Cleveland, will not have Wednesday night Bible Study.

The Ashes to Go event that was planned for Wednesday afternoon has been cancelled.

Wednesday night activities are canceled at Covenant Presbyterian Church.