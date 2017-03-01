 Wednesday, March 1, 2017 69.4°F   overcast   Overcast

New County GOP Chairman Calls For Defeat Of "Staunchly Partisan Democrat" Berke

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The new chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party is calling for the defeat of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

Attorney Joe DeGaetano said the mayor "is a staunchly partisan Democrat, and we must make sure he is defeated in the current election."

Chairman DeGaetano recommended that party members vote early as well as writing opinion letters to local newspapers.

He said, "This is important, and time is short. Please help the Party by helping to defeat the incumbent Democrat in the mayoral election."


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/1/17

Church Closings Announced Due To Impending Weather


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/1/17

Opinion

Embrace America - And Response (2)

Roy Exum: My Garden This March

Sports

Region 3-3A Girls Title Game Postponed To Thursday At Bradley

Tyner, Brainerd Boys Advance In 3-AA Hoops

