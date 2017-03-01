New County GOP Chairman Calls For Defeat Of "Staunchly Partisan Democrat" Berke

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The new chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party is calling for the defeat of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

Attorney Joe DeGaetano said the mayor "is a staunchly partisan Democrat, and we must make sure he is defeated in the current election."

Chairman DeGaetano recommended that party members vote early as well as writing opinion letters to local newspapers.

He said, "This is important, and time is short. Please help the Party by helping to defeat the incumbent Democrat in the mayoral election."